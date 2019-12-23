Insurance for LeBron James

Loading...

Despite losing in the last three games, the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a great start to the holiday season. With a 24-6 record, the Lakers have a three-game advantage over second-placed Denver Nuggets, partly due to the fact that they won 18-0 against teams with less than 0.500 records.

But just because the Lakers themselves exceeded their high expectations at the start of the season doesn't mean they can't get any better. In fact, the defeat in the last three games exposed some stark gaps in the lineup that they could pursue in a seven-game playoff series with teams like Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and, to a lesser extent, the team's nuggets.

Fortunately, as long as they're nice, they can address their needs on their vacation wish list, and even happier for them, we've already put together a few ideas.

# 1: An Andre Iguodala buyout

The Lakers need an "Andre Iguodala" player or simply Andre Iguodala to act as a buffer when LeBron James takes a breather on the bench. Unfortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies don't seem to be giving as they want to get an asset back before the close on February 6, and if they have waited so long, there is reason to believe that they will Make a deal beforehand – even if it's not the deal you were looking for originally.

That said, there is little chance of Iguodala entering the buyout market, and if it does, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka – Iguodala's former agent – will have an exception of $ 1.75 million for players with Iguodala's name.

# 2: A backup point guard

The Lakers have eight guards under contract this season, including four guards who have spent most of their season as Point Guard: Quinn Cook, Rondo Raion, Avery Bradley and Alex Caruso. Although they have many warm bodies in this position, they do not have much actual depth.

Bradley has been a great start to the season, but since returning from an injury earlier this month he looks just as bad as he did last season with the LA Clippers (before a solid performance in Memphis) and the Detroit Pistons before. Caruso was also operational, but he's more of a two-watcher than a lead-watchman. The only two players who have shown they can handle the ball well are Rondo and Quinn Cook, but they are both on the defensive and what they put on the offensive does not make up for them out.

True Point Guards may not be a priority on a team led by LeBron James, but a security guard who can fire his own shot is on that Lakers team. According to D.J. Augustin before the close or wait to see if Jordan Clarkson enters the buyout market. Neither are perfect options, but they are upgrades over what the Lakers currently have.

# 3: A healthy Kyle Kuzma

Except for the month of December, the Lakers were very lucky with health this season, especially as far as their two superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are concerned. The only player who has failed to overcome nagging injuries is Kyle Kuzma, who should play a key role in the Lakers' rotation this season.

The third-year striker was limited to 21 games this season, including only 19 games with James and Davis. In this limited sample size, the three-member cast of James, Davis and Kuzma achieved a net score of +24.1 in 97 minutes.

There are still legitimate concerns about how Kuzma fits in with James and Davis spending most of their time in three and four places, respectively. The longer Kuzma is on the pitch, the better you can decide about his future with the team.

