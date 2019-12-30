Instagram Top 9: how you can make and share your own

Loading...

As 2019 ends, your Instagram feed is probably full of posts in the annual overview of people presenting their most popular images of the year. If you want to create and share your own Instagram top 9 before the end of the year, you can do this as follows.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

While scrolling through your Instagram feed last week, you've probably seen a & # 39; top 9 & # 39; message from the friends and celebrities you're following. Basically, this splits your top 9 Instagram posts in terms of likes and creates a sleek, raster-like image that you can share with all your followers.

Despite the popularity of the trend, you can still not create a native 9 collage in the Instagram app. Instead, it is a function started by external developers. Here's how you can create yours with a third-party app.

How to create your Instagram Top 9

One of the best and most popular apps for creating your Instagram Top 9 is "Top Nine" from Beta Labs. First you must download the app for free from the App Store. From there, the app will ask you for your Instagram username. Enter it and select & # 39; continue & # 39 ;. The app then asks you for your e-mail address. If you have a special "junk" e-mail address, I suggest you use this here (or you can enter something completely randomly).

After you enter your email address, the app generates your Instagram top 9 grid based on your most loved posts of the year. You see a watermark & ​​# 39; Top Nine & # 39; about your grid, but you can remove it with an in-app purchase of $ 2.99 if you want.

To share your top 9 grid with Instagram, tap the & # 39; Share & # 39; in the app & # 39; Top nine & # 39; and save the photo in your photo library or share it directly in your Instagram stories. If you save it in your photo library, you can upload it to Instagram like any other image.

There are other options for creating your Instagram annual overview. You can try both the "Top Nine" website and this "Best Nine" website. The last of the two does not require you to enter an email address, but only works with your Instagram username.

Last but not least, after you have generated your Instagram top 9, use the & # 39; Forget Me & # 39; tool from Beta Labs via this link. Beta Labs says that using this tool will remove "all associated data" from your account.

One final advice: watch out for apps that require you to log in to your Instagram account. These top 9 images can be generated without that access, as you can see with the services mentioned above.

FTC: we use earnings from auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx1_C5J1byA (/ embed)