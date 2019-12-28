Instagram social media has changed the way we shop and share lives

Loading...

Some items were elevated to the list of must-sees of this decade because they were shareable – that is, they were particularly well photographed or had a whiff of fantasy that sparked likes and comments.

Product designers and marketers have become wise to this dynamic and have responded in kind. They brought swan-shaped pool floats and soft sun hats with cursive kisses like "Do not disturb". They served eye-catching rainbow bagels, unicorn punchs and latte art. They scored with children's games like Pie Face which were great for video clips.

"Bride Tribe" tank tops. Mermaid toast. "Live Laugh Love" wall art. It is doubtful that any of these things would exist even without Instagram.

In some cases, entire product categories have benefited from the photo-centric world created by Instagram. The beauty industry has seen many booming years during this decade, fueled by trends such as contouring and strobe that have made women feel ready for duck. Sales of indoor plants have skyrocketed as millennials have fitted their houses with fiddle leaf figs that have given the photos an artistic touch.

Meanwhile, restaurateurs have adapted the lighting in their dining rooms to be photo-friendly, knowing that the photos of the diners are among their most powerful marketing tools. Splashing lettering, noisy wallpaper, neon signs – these have become the default aesthetics of restaurants looking to take a place in Instagram feeds.

Restaurants are just one part of the so-called "experience economy", a broader category of consumer spending that has been completely shaken up by Instagram. The arms race with vacation photos has led to the obstruction of some scenic spots by visitors and the degradation of public land.

Perhaps the most peculiar business influence of Instagram has been its role in creating new spending opportunities, particularly around the stages of life. Maternity photo shoots have become commonplace; just like the birth and newborn photo shoots. Ditto for "Trash the dress" and the house buying photo sessions. Some of these rituals started to become fashionable before the rise of Instagram, but it was the app that cemented them as an ordinary thing to spend hundreds (or thousands) of dollars.

Likewise, there is now a strange kind of consumer goods that no one needed before revealing big news via visual media. Search Etsy for "pregnancy announcement accessories" and you'll find thousands of items: chalkboard-style billboards, mannequins and dog outfits with baby announcements. You will find similar accessories to announce engagement, gender revelations and birthdays by photo.

All this before considering what an essential Instagram tool has become for brand advertising. So-called influencers – a class that includes both Hollywood actresses and suburban moms with less than 10,000 subscribers – have perfected the art of peddling everything from fashion, to protein shakes, to tampons, to credit card reward programs to their audience in exchange for free fees or equipment.

Instagram has changed the consumer culture. This has transformed buyers into a successful swarm of snapshots with versions filtered by Clarendon (or perhaps filtered by Juno?) Of themselves and their surroundings to their subscribers. It has changed not only how things are bought and sold, but why.

When vintage films are made one day about the 2010s, the aesthetics used to evoke this decade – entirely white kitchens, neon-colored food, main sleeves – will be the one that shone in the world at the time. Instagram screen.

Real life has never been so bright.

