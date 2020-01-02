Inside the NYE blowouts aboard famous yachts in St. Barts

Loading...

Ready for some FOMO?

Barry Diller launched a party for the 73rd birthday of wife Diane von Furstenberg on New Year's Eve aboard her $ 200 million yacht, Eos, in St. Barts, they tell us.

The guests included Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, photographer Jean Pigozzi, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, producer of "Damn Bastards" Lawrence Bender and Eugenia Kuzmina.

The owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, celebrated his annual party, this time on his 500 million dollar Eclipse yacht. The party has attracted names from list A like Prince and Paul McCartney in the past.

We heard that the best night party was launched on another yacht by former Apple design director Jony Ive, who, as we were told, drew a series of models.

However, the source of the city, says our source, is the $ 100 million superyacht of billionaire financier Nat Rothschild, Planet Nine, moored. We have been told that the ship has been creating a buzz due to its different appearance, since it is built to cut the ice, which makes its appearance somewhat rare on the sunny island.

