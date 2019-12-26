Inside the Numbers: the Broncos have come a long way under Fangio

Loading...

August 29, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on the bench in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The first season of the Denver Broncos with Vic Fangio and his coaching staff directing the program is almost in the books, and for the most part, it has been a season of growth and development.

That said, now, with just one game pending, it is the perfect time to see how the Broncos units are playing to evaluate the work that this staff has done in their first year. Is it necessary to make any changes this low season?

Fangio Orange Crush

Vic Fangio's defense undoubtedly made the trip to Denver with him, since the difference between the defense of the Broncos today and the defense of the Vance Joseph era is marked.

In 2018, the Broncos defense ranked 22nd in total defense, 20 in pass defense, 21 in career defense, 15 in defense of the red zone and 13 in scoring defense. In 2019, the Broncos defense ranked tenth in total defense, sixth in pass defense, 18th in career defense, First in defense of the red zone, and tenth in defense of punctuation.

Analytical data only supports what conventional statistics say, that the unit has improved in all areas.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Achilles heel of the Denver defense last season was coverage, which was among the 10 lowest teams in the league (72.4). In one season, Fangio has drastically improved the coverage of Broncos passes. They are now 0.1 points from the Seahawks for being one of the top 10 coverage units.

Another positive change for the Broncos came when it came to boarding, where PFF placed them in 18th place in the league a season ago. Now the Broncos are the sixth best team of tackles in the league.

It will be exciting to see what this unit will look like next year as players of a year under his belt in the Fangio system, and Fangio has a year under his belt as head coach.

Does Scangarello have O of the Broncos rolling or is it Lock?

2019 has been a one-time roller coaster for the first offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. For much of the season, he found himself near the court block when the offense failed. But now, the Denver attack is playing its best since Peyton Manning was under the center.

Under Joseph, the Broncos offense scored at least 24 points in just seven of his 32 games. Under Scangarello, the Broncos have made it three times in their last seven games and have finished one point less than twice.

The reason for this sudden jump in production is probably Drew Lock. The Broncos are averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 first attempts, 15.7 more yards per game under Lock and their catch rate has dropped more than 75 percent.

In fact, the catch rate of the Broncos with Lock as quarterback has been historic, ranking third among rookies with at least four starts, and the best in the league this season.