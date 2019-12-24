Inmate serving a life sentence for triple homicide faces new charges

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A man serving a life sentence in Utah without the possibility of parole for committing a triple homicide almost seven years ago faces new charges of having weapons in prison.

David Fresques, 32, named after the street "Twisted," was charged Tuesday in the District 6 Court of Sanpete County for having a gun in a prison, a second-degree felony. The alleged incident occurred on August 8 at the correctional facility in central Utah in Gunnison, according to court records.

Fresques was also charged a year ago in the 3rd District Court for having a dangerous weapon while in Utah State Prison, a second-degree felony, after a piece of metal was found in his underwear during a search. in strips, according to documents of the accusation. The next court hearing in that case is scheduled for January 16.

He is currently serving a life sentence for February 12, 2013, shooting Omar Jarman, 35, Shontay Young, 34, and Danielle Lucero, 26, inside a house at 8286 S. Adams St. A fourth victim, Vickie Myers He was also shot but survived. In 2014, Fresques pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, avoiding a possible death sentence.