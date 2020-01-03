‘Ink Master’ star Oliver Peck, photographed with black face

Loading...

Recently published photos allegedly show television star "Ink Master" Oliver Peck in black face.

Peck, 48, apparently got a black face for Halloween costumes several times in past years, according to TMZ, who published a series of photos showing the tattoo artist applying dark brown makeup on his face, neck and area of the chest

According to the celebrity gossip website, the images that show Peck in black face for Halloween were published once on his MySpace account and have now reappeared on social media.

In the photos published by TMZ, Peck is supposedly depicted with a black face and an afro wig for a superhero hero costume with an "N" on the chest and a black face in another photo in which he is dressed as a player of basketball.

The reality show star, who was married to the famous tattoo artist Kat Von D, also wore a black face when she dressed like a Playboy bunny, TMZ reported.

Peck has been criticized on social media for allegedly using the controversial makeup.

“Really disappointed with Oliver Peck. I was tattooed by him on Friday the 13th. This really sucks, but we are not supporting the racists in 2020, "Liz Nuncio tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote: "A tattoo artist I have always admired was recently caught blackface. If it was more than 50 years ago, I feel you could claim ignorance, but there is no excuse for doing that shit with the knowledge of oppression of blacks within our reach F – k Oliver Peck.

In recent months, several politicians, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been criticized for previously using brown face or black face.

Peck did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.

