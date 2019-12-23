Influencers face a violent reaction to the Beast MDL music festival based in Saudi Arabia

Loading...

The celebrities sparked a wave of violent reactions over the weekend after posting photos of the Beast MDL music festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Actors Armie Hammer and Ryan Phillippe attended the festival, sponsored by the kingdom, and were criticized for ignoring the country's human rights violations while flooding their Instagram accounts with party photos.

Hammer called the festival a "cultural change."

But one of his followers criticized him for "promoting a country that kills journalists, LGTBQ + people, restricts women's lives."

The fashion industry watchdog, Diet Prada, attacked the CDM Beast Festival and its attendees in a publication accompanied by photos of the event.

"Cash large and large checks in exchange for # content creation (also known as propaganda) to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia," the account wrote.

Some of the most controversial recent incidents in the country are the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 and the arrest and deportation of women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul in May 2018.

But models like Irina Shayk didn't seem worried about the alleged embezzlement of the kingdom.

Shayk uploaded photos to Instagram while behind the scenes and in a hotel, along with her best friend Stella Maxwell.

A promotional photo published by MDL Beast Festival of Saudi Arabia MD Beast through Getty Images

Also attending were "Gossip Girl" actor Ed Westwick, Alessandra Ambrosio, Winnie Harlow and Sofia Richie with her boyfriend Scott Disick.

Richie posted a photo with her posing next to her friends with the legend "Saudi Girls" from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh.

The hotel was the site where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrested his political opponents in the fall of 2017.

Khashoggi's journalist and friend, Karen Attiah of The Washington Post, criticized Count Nast and his magazine Glamor UK for promoting the CDM Beast Festival.

"I, along with activists and journalists, have been living for the past year with risk and intimidation for daring to talk about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Mohammed bin Salman and the abuses under his surveillance," he wrote on Twitter.

"For Glamor UK, taking money from KSA … is a slap."

