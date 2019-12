Loading...

Infant among 4 residents displaced in the East Boston fire

Updated: 12:12 PM EST December 24, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

With the details IT WILL BE: IT WILL BE: LOOK AT THE DAMAGE THAT WAS DONE BY THIS FIRE. BOSTON FIRE THAT TELLS US THAT A FAMILY OF 4, 3 ADULTS AND A BABY COMES LOOKING FOR ANOTHER PLACE TO LIVE. CALLS ERECTED IN THE HOUSE OF THE EAST OF BOSTON AROUND 11:30 OF THE NIGHT. CHAOS WAKING UP THE NEIGHBORHOOD. >> I heard people shout about the fire, and I see the lights of the fire department. IT WILL BE: THE FIRE OF BOSTON SAYS THEY CALLED CALLS FROM THE BASEMENT TO THE SUPERIOR FLOOR OF A HOUSE ATTACHED IN PRINCETON STREET, AND THE FIRE ALSO DAMAGED THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEXT DOOR. Fortunately, everyone left safely, although a firefighter suffered a minor injury. >> It seemed that everyone is fine. IT WILL BE CHRISTMAS DAY: – CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS HANG ON THE WINDOW OF THE HOUSE WHERE THE FIRE OCCURRED, FOUR PEOPLE ARE FORCED TO FIND ANOTHER PLACE TO LIVE JUST BEFORE THE VACATION. FEEL SAD WHEN YOU SEE THIS >> TYPE OF DESTRUCTION BUT ALL ARE HAPPY BECAUSE NOBODY IS INJURED, IT'S ONLY A FIRE. IT WILL BE: A $ 100,000 IN ESTIMATED DAMAGES WAS DONE BY TH

Infant among 4 residents displaced in the East Boston fire

Updated: 12:12 PM EST December 24, 2019

A family of four was displaced when a fire swept through their house in East Boston.

A family of four was displaced when a fire swept through their house in East Boston.

.