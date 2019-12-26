Indonesia and Thailand celebrate their 15th anniversary of the tsunami that killed 230,000 people – nationally

Loading...

Thousands of people knelt in prayer in the Indonesian province of Aceh on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of the tsunami in the Indian Ocean, one of the worst natural disasters of modern times.

The massive tsunami of December 26, 2004 was triggered by a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the island of Sumatra. The huge water wall killed about 230,000 people in a dozen countries that stretch as far as East Africa. The Indonesian province of Aceh, closest to the earthquake, was the first and hardest hit.

In Indonesia alone, more than 170,000 people died, about three quarters of the total fatality.

CONTINUE READING:

Indonesian girl "lost" in the tsunami, which was reunited with the family 10 years later



Tsunami survivors pray for their relatives at the Siron mass grave in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, December 26, 2019.

EPA / HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

"No words can describe our feelings when we saw thousands of bodies lying on this floor 15 years ago," said incumbent Aceh Gov. Nova Iriansyah at a ceremony in Sigli, a town in the Pidie district. Thanks to the help of all Indonesians and people around the world, the people of Aceh were able to overcome suffering and resurrect. "

The story continues under the advertisement

Crying survivors and others attended services and commemorations. Relatives of the dead, religious leaders, and community leaders presented flowers to mass graves of victims in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh.

Shops and offices were closed, boats were not allowed to sail and flags with half the staff were flown across Aceh on Thursday and Friday.

00:54

Tsunami warning after strong earthquake near Indonesia

Tsunami warning after strong earthquake near Indonesia

Disaster-prone Indonesia, a huge archipelago with more than 17,000 islands and 260 million inhabitants, lies on the "Ring of Fire", an arch of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Thursday was commemorated four days after the tsunami anniversary on Sundastrasse that followed the eruption and partial collapse of the Anak Krakatau volcano. This tsunami hit the coastal regions of Banten on the Indonesian main island of Java and parts of the southern island of Sumatra and claimed more than 400 dead and 14,000 injuries.

Visitors view a power plant boat that landed ashore during the tsunami on Christmas Day 2 in Punge Jurong, Banda Aceh, Indonesia on December 20, 2019.

EPA / HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The story continues under the advertisement

In Thailand, hundreds of people attended a tsunami commemoration ceremony in Ban Nam Khem, a small fishing village where about half of the 5,000 residents died when the waves crashed.

More than 8,000 people in Thailand died or were lost in the disaster, and the bodies of nearly 400 victims remain unknown and unused.

CONTINUE READING:

2004 tsunami miracle survivor on a mission to fill gaps in the warning system



Westerners and residents attended the service at Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park in Phang Nga Province, where they saw a photo exhibition of the victims. A Thai woman presented a meal offer to Buddhist monks who led the process.

The lucrative tourism industry around the island of Phuket was devastated by the disaster – as many as half of the victims were foreigners – but recovered quickly and grew much larger.

1:42

In Japan, the quake, the tsunami and the nuclear disaster mark their eighth year

Japan is celebrating its eighth year of earthquakes, tsunami and nuclear disasters

Many residents have remodeled their homes and restored jobs, but still have to cope with the loss of friends and family.

Niwan Chantharawong left a flower offering on a memorial wall in Ban Nam Khem. She remembered the horror of losing two children in the tragedy.

"I think they didn't die the day the tsunami hit. We couldn't find them until the 28th and their bodies hadn't decomposed at all," she said to PBS television in Thailand with tears in her eyes. "Me often imagine how much they would have thought about me before they took their last breaths but we couldn't find them and we couldn't help them that has stayed with me and every time I think about it does it hurts. "

The story continues under the advertisement

A view of a tsunami warning sign in Ule Lhuee, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on December 20, 2019.

EPA / HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

CONTINUE READING:

Indonesia extends the exclusion zone to include the island volcano



Officially, there are between 8,200 and 8,300 deaths in Thailand, of which about a third are missing without their fate being confirmed. An unknown number of corpses were washed into the sea, and the ad hoc evacuation of foreign tourists meant that at least some survivors were never held accountable. It was also unclear what happened to thousands of undocumented Myanmar workers who worked low wages in the region and who came from poor, remote areas where it was difficult to identify the victims.

According to police colonel Kittipong Thongthip, there are 394 unused bodies in the Bang Maruan tsunami cemetery in Phang Nga, on which white tombstones are marked with numbers rather than names.

Kittipong, who oversees the cemetery as the local police chief, said 25 bodies had been confirmed as migrant workers from Myanmar, but could not be identified. There is no evidence of the identity of the other 369.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I don't think we can prove who these bodies are," he said over the phone. "It's been 15 years now and no one is coming to see their missing loved ones here."

1:48

Authorities warn that a volcano that triggered the tsunami in Indonesia could trigger another

Authorities warn that a volcano that triggered the tsunami in Indonesia could trigger another

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR