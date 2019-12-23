India's main opposition party protests the new citizenship law – National

Loading...

India's main opposition party will hold a silent protest in the capital on Monday against a controversial new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the laws at a rally in New Delhi and accused the opposition of turning the country into a “fear of psychosis , "

The protest, led by Congress Party leader Sonia Gandhi, takes place at a time when tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of India to call for the law to be repealed. Critics say this is the latest Modi government attempt to marginalize the country's 200 million Muslims.

The party's former president, Rahul Gandhi, urged young people in New Delhi to join the protest in Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

India's prime ministers gather as violent protests against the Naturalization Act continue



"It is not good enough just to feel Indian. In times like these, it is important to show that you are Indian and do not let hate destroy you," Gandhi tweeted.

23 people have been killed nationwide since the Citizenship Act passed in parliament earlier this month. These were protests that were the first major obstacle to Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda since his party's landslide election last spring.

Most deaths occurred in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20 percent of the state's 200 million people are Muslim.

In India, protests escalate due to the Citizenship Act, which results in several deaths and 1,500 arrested

The police also resorted to some form of crackdown in the state by confiscating some shops in the city of Muzaffarnagar. The crackdown that began on Sunday came after state premier Yogi Adityanath vowed on Friday to "avenge" people who had damaged public property during the protests by confiscating their property.

Uttar Pradesh government spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi said the authorities are working "according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court, which has demanded that damage to public property should be compensated for by rioters."

He didn't say how the shop owners were identified as the perpetrators.

The death toll rises to 23 as protests against Indian citizenship continue



Authorities across India have taken a tough approach to suppress the protests. They have created a British colonial law that prohibits public gatherings, and Internet access has been temporarily blocked in some states. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked broadcasters across the country not to use content that could lead to further violence.

The communication disruption mainly affected New Delhi, the eastern state of West Bengal, the northern city of Aligarh and the entire northeastern state of Assam.

Undeterred, demonstrators continued to gather across the country.

Police and protesters clash as protests against Indian Citizenship Law continue

The new law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are illegally staying in India to become citizens if they can show that their religion has persecuted them in the Muslim majority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This does not apply to Muslims.

The protests against the law take place as part of the ongoing crushing of the majority of Muslims in Kashmir. The troubled Himalayan region was stripped of its semi-autonomous status in August and degraded from one state to another.

The demonstrations also follow a controversial process in Assam aimed at eliminating foreigners illegally living in the country. Almost 2 million people, about half the Hindus and half the Muslims, were excluded from an official list of citizens – the National Register of Citizens or NRC – and asked to prove their citizenship or to be considered foreign.

Here's why people are protesting India's Citizenship Law



India is building a detention center for some of the tens of thousands of people who are expected to enter the country illegally. Modi's interior minister, Amit Shah, has agreed to conduct the process nationwide.

On Sunday, Modi denied the existence of an internment camp and accused the Congress party of spreading the fear that Indian Muslims would be detained there. He also disagreed with Shah, saying that there has not yet been a discussion about whether a nationwide civil registry should be created.

The protests against the law began in Assam, the center of a decades-long movement against migrants, before spreading to predominantly Muslim universities and then nationwide.

