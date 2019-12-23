In the limelight, Markus Babbel knows the ax will come if the Western Sydney Wanderers slump continues

Loading...

The pair remain in regular contact, Babbel being fully aware of the dangerousness of their position if west Sydney cannot quickly turn around.

"They give me the feeling that they trust me 100%, I never had a different feeling. Even if we won the match, it's the same conversation as now", Babbel told the Herald from his conversations with the club hierarchy.

Wanderers president Paul Lederer did not blame Markus Babbel for the club's poor form earlier this month.

"But I'm not stupid, I've been in the business too long. I know, I'm the head coach and if the results aren't there, you have criticism. I have no problem with that, it's completely normal. "

When asked how much he needed a victory for his own personal situation, Babbel said: "It's not just for me – the boys deserve more at the moment. I really wish the boys at the club that we can be successful again because they work hard.

"But I got the feeling, it works well and I don't want to do it. There was no player there, I got the feeling" ah, he struggles, he has problems. ""

The biggest problem remains in attack for West Sydney, which is ranked ninth in the league for creating "high odds" and 10th to convert them. Babbel said he thought other teams had recognized their potential and had decided to park the bus against them.

"The other teams know:" Hey, it's a team that can play football. If you give them space, they can be very dangerous, "" he said.

"The last two games against teams who want to fight for the title, even if they are standing so deep, more or less all the time … Western United again, they are playing with 11 players 30 yards ahead of goal.

"It is up to us to continue, to find the space, to be brave to go with the balls in this space and I believe that we will create chances of mare."

