In our opinion: What will fix civic education in the United States?

The idea that American schools should pay more attention to civic education is hard to argue. In the race to emphasize science, technology, engineering and mathematics, issues of vital importance, all, civic education has been in the background in recent years, and that can have serious consequences for the future of democracy.

The Center for American Progress, a liberal research and public policy organization, recently described the problem in a report that pointed out that "civic education across the country has not always increased student knowledge and civic participation, since Federal and state funds for civic education have done so. " decreased over time. "

He also noted that the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, exams consistently show that less than 25% of American students are proficient in the subject. In addition, the situation is worse among minority students than among white students.

The problem is quite easy to identify, but the solutions are not. The center recommends, among other things, a solid civic curriculum, followed by "youth participatory action research and youth-led activism."

But while activism, in the form of protests and demonstrations, is undoubtedly a form of civic engagement, it is not as effective as teaching students how to work within the nation's civic structures to access power and achieve change.

In a similar report last year, the Brookings Institution described six practices for civic education that emphasize learning how democratic institutions work and provide students with "opportunities to participate in the civic life of their communities and learn from this participation as formal part of their courses. "

Brookings said that only 11 states require some kind of service learning, a vacuum that makes high-quality civic education incomplete.

It is no secret that modern politics is geared primarily towards an earlier generation. There is a reason why so many presidential candidates are senior citizens. Older Americans vote in large numbers. The youngest no.

We are somewhat reassured by the recent signs that this may be changing. The Census Bureau says that, in the age group of 18 to 29 years, the participation in 2018 was 36%, which represents 79% inc.

However, if the nation's civic awareness is going to increase, young Americans represent the best hope, and can be more easily achieved through school systems.

However, much more important than participation is a general understanding of how the government works, what the Constitution says and why the United States has the form of government it has. That includes learning to be consistent consumers and connoisseurs of news, a skill that is diminishing at a time when newspapers are dying and politicians throw on false accusations of false news.

This problem affects more than just young Americans. The Annenberg Public Policy Center issued a report two years ago that found that 53% of Americans falsely believed that undocumented immigrants have no rights under the Constitution, while only 26% could name the three branches of the federal government.

More than a third of Americans could not name any of the five rights guaranteed by the First Amendment, although 48% identified freedom of expression when they were given a notice.

The Center for American Progress identifies Utah as one of the best states in terms of government advanced placement test scores and US policy. UU., And the participation rate of 18 to 24 here was 33.1%, also relatively high, although much less than 46.9% in Wisconsin.

Clearly, there is much room for improvement. Also clearly, improvement is essential.