The Salt Lake Temple closed its doors on Monday for a period of four years of reconstruction and renovation. That is a relatively small portion of its 127 year history; Even so, it comes with a small sacrifice from the community: local customers must travel to other places to worship, volunteer workers must find other service opportunities to occupy their time and Temple Square visitors from near and far will face fences and Earth instead of an immaculate building pioneer.

However, those involved understand how their shared sacrifice creates a stronger structure. What happens if the country applies the same principle this new year?

The United States already has a legacy of collective sacrifice on which to build. If you are familiar with someone who lived through World War II, you have probably heard their stories of food rations, war bonuses and rubber campaigns. I would have heard the innovative ways that American families did with less. Just take a look inside a war-time cookbook: a festive spam cake upside down with a side of lime Jell-O olive seasoning, anyone?

And he would also be familiar with patriotism and the sense of duty that rewarded each person who gave what he could for something greater than themselves.

In the 80 years since then, the speed at which life has improved would be unfathomable for the elders of that day, which makes this next question an enigma for the ages: why this age of abundance asks so little to your people?

Americans are richer, healthier and more educated than at any other time in the history of the nation. They have greater access to information than the thousands of years of human history combined. The legendary Library of Alexandria once had up to 700,000 books. The Brigham Young University library, only one among hundreds of libraries of this type in this country, offers 4.7 million books. One would think that Americans should be able to give in proportion to what they have earned.

However, one feels a lack of humility and gratitude that only sacrifice can cause.

This year, what would happen if Americans collectively renounced only 1% of their day, no more than 15 minutes, in search of improving humanity? Could you cut an episode of a Netflix show to take care of a neighbor? Could you eliminate a night shift through Instagram to send text messages to a grandfather?

What about material goods? According to reports, Americans waste a pound of food per person per day. What would happen if they donated money that would otherwise be thrown in the trash? Could they be separated from excess income to maintain a homeless shelter, a family in difficult times or a community fundraiser?

The pioneers who built the Salt Lake Temple sacrificed 40 years of their lives to transport granite, chisel, cut wood and beams. His work is presented today as a testimony of his shared sacrifice.

This new year is a good time to renew and rebuild the trajectory of your life. Of course, it requires sacrifice, but what other principle can build something so sure that it stays with dignity 127 years later?