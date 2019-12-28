In our opinion: Integrity and trust lessons of 2019

Loading...

In January, the Deseret News asked legendary journalist Bob Woodward if, as Watergate's story began to break, he could have imagined where it would take him 40 years later. Your answer: "in no way."

With a similar degree of innocence, we had no way of knowing where our conversations about trust and integrity would lead when we launched the new year with a special event dedicated to the country's character crisis.

What began as an investigation into the eroded virtues within the communities culminated on the national stage when the House of Representatives issued the last reprimand of a president of the United States. The process of political judgment, with all its accusations, witnesses and results, is a solemn manifestation of disintegrated integrity within the country and among the leaders of all political tendencies.

In fact, 2019 was a remarkable year to study the state of integrity and trust in the United States. Here is what we learned.

Instant certainty is the enemy of truth.

When President Gerald Ford forgave Nixon of all his offenses, Woodward was convinced that it was "the final corruption of Watergate." Only a few years later he realized that Ford was not fulfilling its part of a corrupt agreement; instead, he sacrificed his career to put the country first and help him heal from the wounds of the scandal.

Such is the nuance of truth and the danger of instant certainty.

That principle reached a high point when the news revealed that actor Jussie Smollett, a homosexual black man, was the victim of a deplorable hate crime in Chicago. He was flooded with support and calls from activists who cited his plight as one among a growing number of hate crimes. That is, until the police accused him days after organizing the entire scene.

Running to trial is, at best, a distraction from reality and, at worst, an assault on truth, tolerance and humility. It undermines trust in institutions and establishes the strongest voices as the most credible. More than before, finding facts in this era of immediacy requires a firm mind and a patient heart.

Americans on a slippery slope

This year's Deseret News Ten Today survey, an annual exploration of the relevance of the Ten Commandments in modern life, focused on the merits of honesty in a digital age. Their findings weave a warning story.

Americans are feeling more comfortable with the little lies of life: cheating on taxes, faking a sick day at work or inflating a resume to get a job, and that is particularly true in younger generations.

Some will insist that "those things don't really matter," but the story says otherwise. It was the little things that made Richard Nixon stumble, Woodward said. Covering Watergate's theft was only the end of a series of less severe abuses of power.

The Americans would do well to internalize the advice of Elder D. Todd Christofferson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a young secretary of Judge John J. Sirica, he was among the first people to listen to the Nixon White House tapes. He commented at the January event: "When it seems" it doesn't matter "… I don't think I can make an exception.

A cure for contempt

US confidence in the government declined in the years after Watergate. "It hit bottom in 2008 and never recovered," said Michael Dimock, president of the Pew Research Center, during the January event.

Now, Americans are losing confidence in something else: between them. According to Pew, at least 64% of American adults believe that collective trust among themselves is decreasing.

Feeding the change is the flame of contempt. With increasing degrees of hostility, Americans not only disagree with politics, but are learning to hate each other. The author and social scientist Arthur Brooks warned about the consequences of that trend in an interview with Deseret News: "If we do that in the United States, we will create permanent enemies that will be completely persuasive."

"Worst of all," he continued, "we will be unhappy."

The cure is not revolutionary; It is as old as the ministry of Jesus Christ: love your enemies. Do good to those who hate you.

Mistrust ends where kindness begins. It is a function of learning to disagree better and seeing others as the divine beings that they are, says Brooks. Joy replaces unhappiness, and mutual respect drives the best solutions in the ideas market.

At the heart of our exploration of integrity and trust is this simple question: are moral principles still important?

The answer is yes, if public reactions to this year's flaws are an indication. That is comforting given the overwhelming evidence that the country is difficult for morals.

Still, as we wrote in January, 2019 it can be framed as the year the trust was in court. Trends will not be reversed. It is the obligation of all Americans to reformulate the arguments, see others deeply and demand honesty from everyone they know.

Citizenship armed with integrity is the final fortification against threats to American morals, and we expect the same from all Americans in the next decade.