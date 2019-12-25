In our opinion: focus on the silence of Christmas

Loading...

Today, the images of the baby born in Bethlehem, humble shepherds who come to contemplate the Christ child and wise men who begin their journey from afar fill humble hearts. Words like "silent" and "still", "astonishment" and "astonishment" come together in the mind. However, tumultuous times and endless distractions invoke a more severe vocabulary: "struggle" and "stress," "shock" and "chaos."

The respite comes from the Christmas story, from giving time and attention to the things that really matter and from learning to still be in the presence of the divine.

The wise men who came from the East to worship the Christ child brought gifts of value. In fact, they were wise in their choices: gold has been recognized as the standard of wealth. Incense, at that time, was more valuable than gold and was used in sacred temple ceremonies. And myrrh, which was worth even more, was used in healing ointments. The package amounted to three wise gifts placed before the child who was believed to be the savior of the world.

However, well above the price of those first Christmas gifts was what the wise men offered beyond the reach of money: their time and attention. They traveled for what must have been long, arduous and uncertain years. They would have had moments of doubt and days of discouragement. Maybe they were tempted to go back.

The record says nothing about their families or their choice to leave their loved ones for so long. Without being discouraged, the wise remained faithful and focused, consecrating their gifts by offering their time, attention and sacrifice.

Benjamin Franklin captured his level of commitment well: "Do you love life?" He asked: "Then, don't waste your time, because that's what life is made of." One of the greatest tragedies of modern life is the proliferation of distractions. Easily convert minutes to hours and days of missed opportunities. Think about the strength that would come from a world worried about the things that matter most.

The next obstacle to living in the divine is to learn to be still. Bishop Desmond Tutu, the Anglican archbishop in South Africa, was once asked a reflective question by a radio host, "Have you found that your relationship with God has changed as you get older?"

Bishop Tutu paused and then said: “Yes. I am learning to shut up more in the presence of God. ” He described how, for years, he quickly turned to God with a shopping list.

Enjoying the stillness of divinity is difficult given the noise of the world, but something within the soul innately longs for serenity.

Tutu continued: “I think (I'm) trying to grow up just being there. Like when you sit in front of a fireplace in winter, you are right in front of the fireplace and you don't have to be smart or anything. The fire warms you.

Enjoying the stillness of divinity is difficult given the noise of the world, but something within the soul innately longs for serenity. Think more, say less and create quiet moments.

Take that moment on this sacred day and focus attention on the most important things, on the tranquility of the season, on Jesus the Christ and his power to redeem a troubled soul. It will not be too difficult to feel the true silence, stillness, amazement and amazement of this remarkable celebration of life.