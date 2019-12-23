In our opinion: Congress loses an early Christmas gift for American families

Loading...

Lost in the laundering of partisan support from unfair political trial procedures was the opportunity for Congress to discuss policies that impact American families. Unfortunately, the deliberative body again gave up the substantive public debate or the amendment process by approving the continuation of government funding. Both chambers approved a $ 1.4 billion spending package full of Christmas decorations and gifts galore for lobbyists and their clients, but left little for working families.

One of the positive amendments to the policy that was left in the cold was a bipartisan refundable tax credit plan for families, courtesy of Messrs. Mitt Romney, Utah and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

The plan would be based on the hard two-year effort of Utah Senator Mike Lee and Florida Senator Marco Rubio to include improvements in the child tax credit as part of the 2017 tax reform. Credit expansion, which ultimately does not It reached its original amendment, it was a clear victory for American families.

Now, new estimates from the Joint Tax Committee show that refundable parts of the extended 2017 child tax credit may have increased aid to low-income families by up to $ 10 billion per year.

This encouraging report makes the absence of any debate or vote on the Romney-Bennet plan a missed opportunity. Unfortunately, in an era of continuous resolutions and last-minute budget deals behind closed doors, the full debate on these issues is too rare.

The Romney-Bennet plan seemed to go beyond the 2017 expansion, providing greater reimbursement to low-income parents who have no fiscal responsibility. In other words, as a reporter summed it up, "for the first time in the history of the United States, poorer parents would be guaranteed a benefit regardless of whether they are employed or not."

With this type of policy, some correctly raise questions about whether the government should take Peter's money to pay Paul. And still others want to know what kind of incentives could involuntarily create such a policy.

Would free money be wasted on unhealthy habits, such as smoking and drinking?

However, policy supporters not only point to this new information on the expanded 2017 Child Tax Credit, but are also promoting the success of programs already in the books in places like Australia to Canada. In addition, studies suggest that when poor parents receive payments as a child-reimbursable tax credit, they seem to spend it largely on food, or even prenatal care, instead of alcohol or tobacco.

Such policies may even improve the income capacity of subsequent generations. A study by economist Greg Duncan of the University of California-Irvine, for example, suggests that an annual income increase of several thousand dollars for poor families can be correlated with an income increase of almost 20% when children of those parents reach adulthood.

Others, of course, may wonder if just giving away money could encourage idleness. But, in general, analysts find that work often goes up, not down. While researchers studying Canada's policies found "negative effects on income on labor supply for mothers with low education (married)," according to Samuel Hammond, director of poverty and welfare policy at the conservative Niskanen Center, such The findings do not tell the Whole story "It turns out that the introduction of Canada's Universal Child Care Benefit was followed by a considerable increase in employment for many mothers, particularly women who never married, married or divorced. Rates The employment of highly educated married women also increased one point. ”

In response to Romney-Bennet's proposal last week, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat turned to Twitter to address concerns, sometimes common in the 1990s, that such a fiscal policy could also create an involuntary incentive to , for example, teenage motherhood. Douthat noted that when conservatives worried that this would happen, "the US fertility was above replacement and the birth rate of teenagers was three times higher than the current one and increased." However, today "the birth rate of adolescents has plummeted and overall fertility is at record lows. Therefore, those concerns of the 1990s are less relevant, the need for experiments in pro-natalist politics much more urgent, and conservative policy can and should change accordingly. "

Family-friendly tax policies, such as the Romney-Bennet plan and the previous Lee-Rubio plan, are promising. They deserve a full public debate and discussion. American families, especially those with acute needs, deserve no less.