In our opinion: a Savior is born in you today

Now the birth of Jesus Christ was this way: when his mother, Mary, was married to Joseph, before they joined, he was found with a son of the Holy Spirit.

So Joseph, her husband, who was a fair man and was not willing to make her a public example, intended to secretly lock her up.

But while thinking about these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying: Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife, because what is conceived in her is of The Holy Spirit.

And he will give birth to a son, and you will call his name Jesus: because he will save his people from their sins.

Now all this was done to fulfill what the prophet spoke of the Lord, saying:

Behold, a virgin will be pregnant, and will give birth to a son, and they will call her name Emmanuel, who is interpreted, God with us.

Then, Joseph, raised from sleep, did what the angel of the Lord had commanded him, and took his wife:

And he did not know her until she gave birth to her firstborn: and he called him Jesus. (Matthew 1: 18-25, King James version)

And it happened in those days, that a decree of César Augusto came out, that everyone should pay taxes.

(And this imposition was made for the first time when Cyrenius was governor of Syria).

And all were taxed, each to their own city.

And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the city of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because it was from David's house and lineage 🙂

Being taxed with Mary, his married wife, being great with the child.

And so it was that, while they were there, the days were fulfilled for her to be delivered.

And she gave birth to her firstborn son, and wrapped him in diapers and put him in a manger; because there was no place for them at the inn.

And there were shepherds in the same country who remained in the countryside, watching their flock at night.

And behold, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone around him; And they were very afraid.

And the angel said to them: Do not fear, for, behold, I bring you good news of great joy, which will be for all people.

Because you were born today in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.

And this will be a sign for you; You will find the baby wrapped in diapers, lying in a manger.

And suddenly there was with the angel a crowd of the heavenly army praising God and saying:

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.

And it came to pass that when the angels turned from them to heaven, the shepherds said to each other: Let us now go to Bethlehem, and see what happened, that the Lord has made known to us. .

And they came in a hurry, and found Mary, Joseph and the baby lying in a manger.

And when they saw him, they made known abroad the saying they were told about this child.

And all who heard it marveled at the things the shepherds told them.

But Mary kept all these things and meditated on her heart. (Luke 2: 1-19, King James version)