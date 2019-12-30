In connection with the death of the pedestrian in Calgary, who demands harsher penalties against Alberta, Calgary faces a $ 233 fine

Loading...

In 2019, 20 people were killed on the streets of Calgary, including three pedestrians.

In comparison, 17 people died in 2018.

Similar news

According to Sgt. At Colin Foster of the Calgary Police Service Traffic Unit, the death toll is very low compared to previous years. Eight pedestrians were killed in 2018.

"She is terribly missed"

Dawn Chiasson has spent much of her life helping people and animals. The 52-year-old was a volunteer at the Pet Access League Society and visited patients at the Foothills Medical Center with her dog Hudson.

CONTINUE READING:

The Calgary pedestrian hit by a vehicle in early January dies



On the morning of January 9, 2019, Chiasson was en route to Hudson in the northwestern community of Mount Pleasant. She was hit by a Ford F-150 and died on January 20. Hudson survived.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Dawn was a great volunteer," said PALS CEO Diane Segboer on Monday. "It has provided tireless support. She was always there for the patients and knew when they were having a bad day. She is terribly missing now, but she was loved so much by the patients and her PALS team and they were broken when she left. "

According to the CPS, the driver involved in Chiasson's death was accused of not giving pedestrians priority under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. The maximum penalty for this fee is $ 233 and three failure points.

Requires tougher punishments

A driver who killed two pedestrians on John Laurie Boulevard on Christmas Eve 2018 – Lucinda Yaworski and George Balint – was charged with negligent driving under the Road Safety Act and was fined $ 2,000 and three months blocked. This is the maximum penalty for negligent driving under the Road Safety Act.

CONTINUE READING:

A year later, the Calgary couple remembered being killed in a pedestrian accident on Christmas Eve 2018



Friends of Yaworski and Balint believe that there should be harsher punishments.

"The consequences of neglecting driving are too serious. It's too expensive. Lives are lost," said Kimberlee Wolfe, a friend of the couple at a Christmas Eve memorial.

Yaworski's sisters have launched a petition demanding stricter fines in Alberta.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Let people think twice"

"The majority of the people I'm dealing with about the crashes are normal people," said Foster. "You are not someone who intentionally has an accident. You are not someone who intentionally does something that results in the death of a person."

Foster cannot speak on behalf of the CPS, but said that, as a member of the public and a person who has been investigating fatal clashes for three decades, he wants stricter punishments under the Road Safety Act in the event of death or injury.

“In certain circumstances, if we could introduce stricter fines with higher penalties for violations of the Road Safety Act, it would be a deterrent. The only problem with this would be that many of the collisions we deal with unfortunately have these serious consequences. You are [a] a temporary concentration disorder, ”said Foster.

"I think there are steeper fines, and if people know that they will have consequences for something they do, it has that effect." Hopefully people will think twice about doing something. Still, we can never guarantee that someone will do something right all the time. "

Chiasson's friends only hope that the drivers take the time to take care of people and their pets.

"There are so many people in Calgary walking with or without pets, and I know we are busy going to and from work neighbors and whoever is out there because we don't need tragedies anymore," said Segboer.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR