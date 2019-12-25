In a Cold War letter now issued, JFK promised that an 8-year-old girl, Santa, would be safe – national

Loading...

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union planned to test a massive atomic bomb on the Arctic Circle.

In a letter to the then President John F. Kennedy, a young Michigan girl was most concerned about the most famous inhabitant of the North Pole.

"Please prevent the Russians from bombing the North Pole," said 8-year-old Michelle Rochon from Marine City. "Because they'll kill Santa Claus."

Kennedy's short but reassuring answer to Rochon is part of a plethora of vacation archive material that will be featured this month at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and the Boston Museum.

"You don't have to worry about Santa Claus," wrote the President on October 28, 1961. "I spoke to him yesterday and he's fine. He'll be making his rounds again this Christmas. "

Kennedy also told Rochon he shared her concern about the Soviet Union's test, "not just for the North Pole, but for countries around the world; not just for Santa but for people around the world."

Photos of the Kennedys celebrating Christmas at the White House and copies of the family's Christmas cards are other holiday memories that are highlighted in a seasonal exhibit in the library's lobby.

Rochon, now trading under the surname Phillips, told The Boston Globe in 2014 that she never thought the letters would resonate as it did when it became a national sensation.

"I was just worried about Santa Claus," she said to Globe.

Meanwhile, the Soviets have made up their threats to bomb the North Pole. Two days after Kennedy wrote his letter, they dropped the "King of the Bombs" as it was dubbed in Russian.

Supposedly 1,570 times stronger than the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined, it smashed the windows as far as Norway and Finland. It is still considered the strongest human-made explosive ever detonated.

Kennedy and other world leaders quickly denounced the bomb test, the Washington Post reports. However, none of the official statements related to Santa's fate.

