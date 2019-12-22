In 1977, Fiat put the car into cartoons

Loading...

Screenshot: Centro Storico Fiat (Youtube)

Fiat passed through the drainer in the 1970s. The original 500 was canned and the brand introduced a new wave of front-wheel drive hatches. Finally, the Rhythm was launched, but not before an important injection of cash from a man in North Africa called Muammar Qaddafi. The first Fiat plant was opened in the main foreign market in Brazil. The company had to change because it was against many things back then. And although most of the brand's most creative decisions of the time at least seemed to try to boost sales (Fiat X1 / 9, I see you), this film distinguishes itself.

Because when Fiat of 1977, in the midst of all those growing pains, decided to take an animated short film, it was not his average advertising short film. No, this didn't look anything like BMW's Hire. It's just an announcement, to be honest. Why? Because the movie itself is honest. It contains almost nothing about the challenges that car culture posed to humanity and vice versa in 1977. I think that is what an anguished Fiat, shattered by a market in turmoil, could present. It's strangely raw, even pessimistic about the product you're promoting, but that's exactly what I like about it.

The almost forty-minute film intermingles animated shorts of different styles with real action sketches depicting a motorist confronted by the real human evils created and exacerbated by the car. From representing stifling congestion and the dangers of road rage to a somewhat racist attempt to tackle automotive machismo, the animated segments slowly convince the protagonist that their love story with cars is much more expensive than it is. I had imagined.

Meanwhile, animators challenge the viewer with increasingly imaginative representations of cars, the people who drive them and the roads they occupy. I wish I could talk a little more about what's going on with the animation style (I'll pretend to go to film school someday), but just take a moment to see some of the shorts. Clearly, each of them made a great effort to encourage and the results are simply beautiful.

Some of the segments look forward … Screenshot: Centro Storico Fiat (Youtube)

Fiat must have been aware that he could leave this film a little worried that the car manufacturer has completely lost his driving, that the car tragedy has affected the great Turin brand, and that is why there is a release of responsibility in the beginning:

The car is an integral part of the daily life of the modern world. It provides material for paintings, songs, novels, posters, sculptures, comics and movies.

In "CARTOONS", you will see the car as animated cartoonists observe in moods that vary from the absurd to the cynical. Some of these cartoons are critical of the car and drivers, but we see no reason to hide such attitudes, since it is not the car that is good or bad, but the way we use it.

Let's use it intelligently, then, and enjoy "CARTOONS."

That seems to be a fairly illustrated perspective for a film presented by an automobile manufacturer, but it is important to remember what Fiat was struggling with in the late 1970s. 1977, when this film was released, it was right in the middle of the Years of Lead, when the Red Brigades were focused on the symbols of Italy's problematic industrialization process, including the head of Fiat. Add to that the violent reaction of the right against that 1976 loan from Libya and all that involved, and Fiat was in a difficult situation.

… while others look back. Screenshot: Centro Storico Fiat (Youtube)

In the absence of a clear explanation of the company itself, it seems reasonable to assume that presenting a project like this could have been seen as an aesthetic olive branch, an attempt to convey a degree of self-awareness by Fiat that could have been seen as lacking from a company still run by the glamorous Agnelli clan.

Fortunately, Fiat continues to reflect and the Fiat Storico Center, the Fiat archive, has taken the film (along with many other visual artifacts from the firm's past) to YouTube.

This version is in Italian, but the quality is much better.

It should be noted that, in addition to the cartoons, the Agnelli family still made sure that the company was still successful in the automotive market, at least enough to pay for trips to the French Riviera.

While Fiat seemed to be aware that the effects of car proliferation were in full effect, he still had some hope for the car as a force for fun and excitement. The 124 Spider was still manufactured in 1977 and the recently introduced Bertone Central Engine X1 / 9 was also offered. You know, in case you weren't fully sold in the thesis of "cars are simply a neutral means for automating human existence," Fiat was clearly involved with these cartoons, for whatever it is worth.

