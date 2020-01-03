Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds responds to Twitter criticism after his songs top the Billboard rock decade song list

Loading...

Billboard released its list of Top Rock Songs of the Decade earlier this week, which was controversial on Twitter and got the response of the lead singer of the band Imagine Dragons, according to HuffPost.

The first three places on the list were taken by Imagine Dragons songs, based on sales, aerial reproduction and broadcast numbers, HuffPost reported. Despite this, many music fans were not satisfied, claiming that many of the songs on the list were not really "rock songs."

Billboard's list also included songs from bands like Twenty One Pilots, Walk the Moon and Panic! at the disco

The list sparked controversy on Twitter, with many people arguing that the top 10 songs did not qualify as rock.

But Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons and founder of the LoveLoud Festival of Utah, responded quickly.

“I put on Twitter to find all the slander and all the love. Thanks for the love, "Reynolds wrote on Twitter, and jokingly added:" I would probably get mad if it wasn't my band, but it's my band. "

I put on Twitter to find all the slander and all the love. Thanks for the love and yes, I would probably get mad if it wasn't my band but it's my band hahahahahahaha https://t.co/le16Mep6mR

– Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 31, 2019

In response to detractors who claim that his music was not rock, Reynolds tweeted: "The world can debate what genre it belongs to. That is not my concern."

Reynolds also wrote: “I feel incredibly blessed to have been able to spend the last decade writing this music and sharing it with you. Everything comes from a real place and always will. "

And in all serious. Thank you. I feel incredibly blessed to have spent the last decade writing this music and sharing it with you. Everything comes from a real place and always will. The world can debate what gender it belongs to. That is not my concern.

– Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 31, 2019