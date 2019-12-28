I'm out, it's over, my head is spinning with love for this used $ 75,000 Ferrari

Loading...

Photo: Mohr Imports

If you're trying to buy a Ferrari right now, and it's not this 1995 456 six-speed manual in non-standard red, you're doing it wrong.

I have always been an informal fan of the discreet-looking Ferrari, but my friend Derek Powell tweeted this particular list today, and I had to spend a few minutes breathing in a paper bag.

It is the sheet that could launch 1,000 ships. And if I had $ 75,000 bills, I would launch them from my bank account to Mohr Imports in Monterey, which currently has the car on the list for $ 73,500. I don't know anything about that dealership, except for the fact that someone there can take decent photos for an ad, but I am hopelessly in love with the shape, color and configuration of this car.

Photo: Mohr Imports

The ongoing investigation into the Ferrari 456 listings of the duPont registry indicates that these cars are currently priced between $ 40,000 and $ 100,000, with the adjustment and mileage differences being the main reason for the delta. I imagine that Rosso Monza's painting here is part of the reason why this 456 is not one of the cheapest, but the manual transmission really makes it stand out from the "crowd," as it is.

A V12 engine, a closed manual transmission no less, a usable trunk, pop-up headlights, a great color, a mature style … and a maximum speed claim of almost 200 mph. There is no situation that looks less than The Business in this.

Photo: Mohr Imports

Okay, I've never driven one of these, so I can't confirm if it's more exciting than anything else I can buy for around $ 75,000. But according to the specifications, it is not too difficult to scale assuming it is good.

Or, we can ask Jeremy Clarkson, who sang the praises of the car when it was new, between strangely erotic guitar riffs and cliché lines about "something that suits the measure."

God, sometimes I wish I had money.

Here is the cabin:

Photo: Mohr Imports

And a couple of details:

Photo: Mohr Imports

If you are as in love as I am, there are many more beautiful pictures on the list. We hope you stay online so we can admire it indefinitely.

Hat tip for Derek!

