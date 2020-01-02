Loading...

Nicholls is the player most at risk of missing the game, leaving the Black Caps with a hole in the middle order and few options for completing it. Last night, the Black Caps flew with uncapped ticket keeper / batsman Glenn Phillips, who has a first class average of 42, as cover.

Raval out of shape could return to the top of the order, allowing last century manufacturer Tom Blundell to move to the middle.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was in bad shape before the Sydney test.

Another possibility would be to bring Todd Astle, the multi-talented spin-bowling player, to 7th place, with the wicket keeper BJ Watling and the versatile Colin de Grandhomme each going up one position, to five and six respectively .

"If we lost these guys it would be disappointing, but we have a team of 15 passionate about this team, and whatever team we play has the support of the whole group, it is that it’s the right team for the job, "says Tom Latham.

"We haven't played our best brand of cricket and I know the guys are excited to get started in the next five days and try to put a good performance on the board.

"Yes, the streak is lost but this is the test championship and the points are up for grabs. We will do our best."

Williamson should recover in time to lead the Kiwis. If he is missing, Latham is the favorite to play the role of skipper after completing the captain's press conference on the eve of the match.

Tim Southee was to rule New Zealand the last time Williamson was sacked, but this test against Bangladesh was abandoned after the atrocities committed in Christchurch this year.

"I think it would take a lot [to keep Williamson away]. He is obviously a great leader in this group and he is passionate about this group, so I am sure if there is a chance that he will play, even if it is a small chance, he will definitely play, "said Latham.

Their drummers' fitness concerns are the last thing the Kiwis need after being ruthlessly exposed by Australia. Blundell is the only drummer to have scored a tonne, while Latham and veteran Ross Taylor have reached 50 on the attack to the rhythm of Australia and the spinner Nathan Lyon.

"It was a huge challenge, a nice challenge," said Latham. "Yes, we didn’t get the results from a batting point of view, but testing ourselves against four world class bowlers under these conditions was a challenge. It’s the standard we want to reach. "

