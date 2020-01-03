IKEA Tradfri smart blinds finally roll out Apple HomeKit

Loading...

After several false starts, IKEA is finally ready to offer HomeKit support for its cheap line of Tradfri smart blinds. The update is now being rolled out, although not all Tradfri owners see the required firmware update.

The HomeKit blinds category has been around for a while, but the IKEA range is expected to be high because of their affordability. The Fyrtur range costs between $ 129 and $ 179. However, you also need the IKEA Tradfri hub to operate the blinds via HomeKit.

The blinds were launched in early 2019 without any HomeKit support, which means that they could only be operated via the included remote control or the Google Home integration. IKEA originally promised to roll out HomeKit support for its blinds in the fall of 2019, but this was eventually postponed to "early next year."

The first week of January would certainly be if & # 39; early 2020 & # 39; count, so it's good that this time IKEA has kept its promises.

To get blind support, you must first update the Tradfri gateway to the latest firmware. Since the update has just started, your hub may not be able to see the update for the latest gateway version (1.10.28) immediately, so you may have to wait a few hours and try again.

Assuming you have already added the gateway to your HomeKit Home, tiles for the blinds should appear automatically in the Home app.

The experience with IKEA accessories is the same as other HomeKit blinds. You can manually drag the slider into the Home app to raise or lower it, or use voice commands with Siri. In addition to the basic assignments such as & # 39; open the blinds & # 39; or & # 39; close the blinds & # 39 ;, HomeKits also understands phrases like & # 39; open the blinds up to 40% & # 39; or & # 39; close the blinds slightly & # 39; for more minor adjustments.

(If you have existing blinds and are looking for ways to jump into the smart home experience, consider something like the SOMA Smart Shades, which I reviewed earlier this year.)

