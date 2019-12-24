IKEA Australia sales remain stable as losses continue

Loading...

IKEA operates 10 stores across the country, with locations in every state and territory except the Northern Territory and Tasmania. It has approximately 16% of the Australian $ 8 billion furniture market.

The slowdown in business growth reflects a tumultuous year for the retail and housing markets.

Consumer spending has reached 20-year lows and house prices have only recently started to recover after a significant slowdown in the past 18 months.

Latest IKEA results are largely in line with those of other large furniture sellers in Australia, local sales of Harvey Norman for the 2019 financial year falling by 0.9% and profit growth slows at furniture retailer Nick Scali.

However, IKEA's profit figures would likely be much higher if it weren't for the millions the company is required to pay in fees to its parent, as well as millions more. labeled only as "other expenses". The company's gross profit for 2019 was $ 525 million.

Loading

Franchise fees amounted to $ 43.4 million in 2019 and its "other" expenses amounted to $ 132.4 million, or about a quarter of its total expenses, which include standard payments such as salaries , advertising and rent.

In recent years, the company has been accused of using franchise fees as a way to reduce the tax it pays in Australia.

Interest charges from IKEA also increased slightly to $ 22.2 million for the year, reflecting an increase in the amount of the company's debt, which shows a working capital deficit $ 288 million, up from $ 209 million in 2018.

Total debt owed to the parent company of IKEA was $ 595.4 million compared to $ 578 million a year earlier.

Economists predict a healthy increase in the housing market in 2020, including potential double-digit growth in Sydney and Melbourne. The retail landscape is also expected to improve, with the Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman predicting a rebound.

"With the expected improvement in Australia's GDP growth next year – combined with stimuli such as tax cuts, interest rate cuts and increases in the minimum wage, which are yet to be felt – we expect a better year for retailers in 2020, "he said.