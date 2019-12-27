IHIT found dead on Christmas Eve in Langley after 67-year-old man – BC

Loading...

Published on December 26, 2019 at 8:29 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Murder officers are in Langley after a 67-year-old man was found dead on Christmas Eve.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on Thursday in the 2900 block of 224 units

CONTINUE READING:

Murder officers investigate Christmas Island's death on Vancouver Island



Investigators say it is unclear how the victim, Dennis Johnston, died.

In the meantime, the IHIT is asking the public for information about its activities prior to that day.

There's more to come …

1:07

IHIT investigated after a man was found dead in South Surrey

IHIT investigated after a man was found dead in South Surrey

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) 224 Street (t) Christmas Eve (t) IHIT (t) Integrated Murder Team (t) Investigation (t) Langley (t) Langley BC (t) Langley Crime (t) News