"If I wanted to hurt Bret Hart, he wouldn't have got up"

William Scott Goldberg, better known as Goldberg for his brothers, was employed in 2019. He hosted the second season of Forged In Fire: Knife Or Death, which is indeed a real show. He also wrestled in a WWE ring – twice! – for a total of 11:25. He is one of only three male WWE Hall Of Famers to have played a WWE match in 2019 (the other two are Triple H and Kurt Angle). And if you ask him, he's still not retired!

However, one person who dropped out of the ring competition is Bret Hart. Hart's career was interrupted by Goldberg's concussion at the 1999 WCW Starrcade.

It's been 20 years since this fateful night, but Hart certainly hasn't let it go: just last month, Hart gave Sean Mooney an interview explaining that Goldberg didn't belong in the WWE Hall of Fame, partly because of all the injuries that he caused in the ring. Goldberg was asked about the incident and Hart's ongoing hostility to him at a recent Inside The Ropes event, and he didn't worry about his feelings:

"It was an honor and a privilege (to work with Hart) and I looked up to him very much and listened to everything he said … I would have liked to have worked a little more with Bret Hart and I would have loved it more than anything but kicking Bret Hart in the head. You know what happened, happened. There were things on the internet that Bret or other people said I was vicious or he shouldn't have been in the ring with me, and I'm really sorry, man, but if I really wanted to hurt the guy, he would be never got up. No joke. He would never have got up. But accidents happen and he was an idol of mine, and one thing I regret forever is the misplaced kick. He somehow knew it was going to happen, but there are a few things in my career that I wish I could have changed. That was one of them. However, the length of my angle to him and my inability to be professional enough to do the kick meant a lot to be credible. "

Ah, the classic "I'm sorry you got hurt, but you're lucky I didn't try to hurt you on purpose," I'm sorry. It will go well for sure!

