Icy Regina street collision sends man to hospital – Regina

Published on December 29, 2019 at 7:58 pm

According to official information, the slippery road conditions were a major factor that led to a collision with a single vehicle on the ring road on Sunday.

At around 5:00 p.m., the Regina Police Service was dispatched to the eastward lane of the ring road near the overpass on Winnipeg Street to receive a single vehicle collision report.

According to the police, the male driver was traveling east on the ring road when he lost control of the vehicle and encountered the metal beam on the south side of the road.

According to the police, EMS took the driver to hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Regina's road maintenance department has been notified and should drag the road. The police asked the public to take an alternative route to avoid the icy road conditions.

