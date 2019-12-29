Ichi Ban about to defeat Sydney in Hobart

Loading...

Ichi Ban was the first TP52 class vessel to travel to Hobart, finishing the 11th voyage for line honors at 7:18 p.m. Saturday. Quest finished almost three hours later at around 10 p.m.

"Once or twice, we almost changed our game plan, but we decided not to do it," he said. "They had to pedal and so did we."

Quest co-owner Craig Neil, who was out of the race due to an injury, was disappointed with the boat's position.

"It was a real fight to the end," he said. "Unfortunately for us, we were taken to Storm Bay. We sat there, tried to move, but we couldn't go, and some of the other people did better."

The race was not without drama, Quest having filed a protest against Envy Scooters. The claim, which has yet to be heard by the race committee, came after Envy Scooters did not give Quest a place as they approached the mark of the winner. Quest says they had to drill to avoid a collision.

Loading

The result should not have any impact on the final winner, the boats being in fourth and third position.

Night conditions have slowed the boats, many yachts stuck around Tasman Island are struggling to reach five knots. The wind picked up on Sunday around noon, with 20 knots of wind pushing the majority of the fleet on the line on the fourth day of the race.

Alive, who won overall honors in 2018, was the first disabled boat to cross the finish line in sixth place behind the supermaxis after entering Constitution Dock just after 2 p.m. Saturday. The effort will not be enough for the yacht to win consecutive honors, which has not been done since 1965. They are currently in fifth place.

Classic yachts, Windrose, 60, and Katwinchar, built in 1904, succeeded each other at the top of the ranking during the race.

The race is considered one of the most tactically demanding from Sydney to Hobart in recent history, with winds varying from 40 knots to 0. Comanche took the overall race victory, finishing just after 7:30 am Saturday morning.