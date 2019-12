Loading...

ICEHOTEL of Sweden has been built and rebuilt for 30 years.

Updated: 9:50 AM EST December 20, 2019

This famous ice-carved hotel celebrates its 30th anniversary. This year, artists from 16 countries helped dream the rooms for $ 1,400 per night.

Get the full story in the following video:

