Ice storm warning for parts of the state

Updated: 8:55 AM EST December 30, 2019

CINDY: A GOOD MONDAY FOR YOU. WE HAVE A LOT OF LIQUID ON OUR ROAD WITH THUNDERSTORMS IN PRECIPITATION TERMS, THE POTENTIAL OF AN INCH TO AN INCH AND A HALF. A LOT OF THIS WILL FALL IN THE FORM OF AN OLD RAIN IN THE MAJORITY OF MASSACHUSETTS DEL ESTE. NORTH AND WEST OF 120 A, WE ARE SEEING A VARIETY OF PRECIPITATION WITH SOME RAIN, FROZEN RAIN AND SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE NEW SOUTH HAMPSHIRE. IT'S WHERE THE TEMPERATURES ARE AROUND THE FREEZING WE ARE MOST CONCERNED ABOUT ICE CREAM. THE MORE UP IN THE ELEVATION GO, MORE THAN THE FREEZER RAIN WE SEE. NORTH AND WEST OF ONE 28, THERE IS A WINTER NOTICE UNTIL 7:00 AM MORNING IN THE MORNING. PLEASE NOTE THE FACT THAT INSIDE THE RAIN AREAS, MAY HAVE FROZEN RAIN AND ICE PATCHES. IT IS NORTH OF WORCHESTER HILLS AND BERKSHIRES THAT WE WILL SEE THE ICE SECRETION THAT COULD PRODUCE PROBLEMS. THERE IS AN ICE STORM WARNING UNTIL 7:00 AM MORNING. THE POTENTIAL IS THEREFORE A QUARTER A HALF INCH OF ICE. IN ADDITION TO THE SLIDING ROADS, WE WILL BE CONCERNED WITH A TRACK FOR THE CONCERNS OF THE ELECTRICAL CURRENT IN THIS RANGE OF A QUARTER AND THE SUCCESSIONS OF ICE, THE TREES COULD FALL AND ROTATE AND RUNNING THE RUN. IN ADDITION TO ICY ROADS, THAT'S SOMETHING WE'LL TELL. THE COLORS HERE SHOW YOU WHERE WE HAVE A LOT OF RAIN NEAR THE COAST. NORTHWEST OF 128, WITH THE TEMPERATURES THAT HAVE BEEN DROPS. We believe that the trend will continue until noon today. AREAS THROUGHOUT 495 THAT HAVE BEEN FIRST WET, THEY COULD RETURN TO THE CITY AS WE GET UP TO MIDDAY. WITH TEMPERATURES NEAR, AND ABOVE FREEZING, YOU CAN HAVE ICE PATCHES. THIS WILL BE TIME AFTER TIME TO FREEZE THE RAIN THROUGH THE NORTH HILLS OF WORCESTER AND IN PARTS OF THE MERRIMACK VALLEY AND THE NEW SOUTH HAMPSHIRE. THEY CAN BE A SHORT MOMENT WHERE WE RETURN TO SNOW. NEAR MIDNIGHT, WE WILL SEE SPIKE TEMPERATURES NEAR 40 DEGREES IN BOSTON. TOMORROW IN THE MORNING, WE ARE IN THE 40 LOW NEAR THE COAST LINE AND WE WILL SEE PRECIPITATION QUICKLY. THIS WILL LEAVE HERE FIRST THING MORNING IN THE MORNING. IN TERMS OF ACCUMULATION OF SNOW AND SHOWERS NORTH OF ROUTE TWO, IT COULD BE ONE INCH OR TWO THROUGH SOUTH OF NEW HAMPSHIRE. THIS WILL WIND FIRST IN THE MORNING IN THE MORNING. A GREAT RANGE OF TEMPERATURE, SUPERIOR TO 40O S FROM THE EAST TO THE CAPE WITH 30 AND SUPERIOR TO THE NORTHWEST OF BOSTON. WITH THE LOW PRESSURE SECONDARY AREA, ONCE A LIVE NORTH, MOMENTS DRY TIMES. WE DRY THROUGH AFTERNOON HOURS OF THE NEW YEAR. IF YOU ARRIVE TO THE CITY BY THE FIRST NIGHT, THERE WILL BE CLOUDS AROUND, TEMPERATURES BETWEEN THE MIDDLE AND THE TOP 30, LOWERING TO THE 30 LOWS As we approach midnight. WE WILL DRY. IT LOOKS LIKE A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS AT THE BEGINNING 20/20 WITH THE NEXT THUNDERSTORMS

Ice can cause tree branches to sink and break, causing power outages.

