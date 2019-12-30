Ice skating on Lake Louise is a unique alternative to snow sports

Loading...

You don't ski? Snowshoeing leaves you cold? How about gliding on the jewel of the Canadian Rockies?

Whether it's a bluebird day or the weather like a shattered snow globe, skating on Lake Louise in Banff National Park is a Canadian postcard experience that you can easily reach from the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise visitor parking lot.

Against the background of the Victoria Glacier, hockey games are created in an organic way. Some people just run around with a hockey stick in hand to have fun.

A small lake is irresistible to the world's best skiers in late November and early December when World Cup downhill races take place across the valley in the ski area.

Hockey players run behind the Chateau Lake Louise on Lake Louise, Alta., Wednesday December 4, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn

In its 2016 list of the “Most Dramatic Water Rinks in the World”, CNN took second place from Lake Louise behind the Tower of London ice rink and third place in front of the Eiffel Tower ice rink in Paris.

If the surrounding peaks of Temple, White, and Niblock are not picturesque enough, the Lake Louise Ice Magic Festival increases selfie use between January 17th and 27th, when an ice castle sculpture adorns the ice rink.

The weather determines the length of the ice skating season on Lake Louise, but from about December to April the lake ice closest to the hotel is cleared of snow every day and illuminated for night skating.

"One of the best times to skate is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop of Lake Louise," said James Fraser, Chateau Marketing Manager.

"An even better time to go is in the evening under the stars and moonlight."

Bring your own ice skates, hockey sticks and helmets or rent a package from Chateau Ski & Snow.

Skate rentals cost $ 20 to $ 30 for adults and $ 10 to $ 20 for children. A hockey stick costs $ 5. A helmet is free for a complete rental of skating equipment.

Be aware that Louise's ice cream is made by Mother Nature and not in the controlled environment of a hockey arena.

Heavy snow can make it difficult to keep up with the plows, and there can be rough spots and bumps under the snow.

As soon as the lake surface begins to freeze in autumn, the hotel grounds regularly check the ice thickness.

"With an ice screw, they drill safely through the ice surface and have measuring instruments and an ice tracking document to monitor and record the ice thickness at various locations around the lake," says Fraser.

“The standard dimensions are three inches of ice that a single person can walk on, eleven inches of ice to support the machines used to build the ice rinks, and twenty inches of ice to support the ice castle that each built just before winter Christmas. "

It is a bonanza for skaters when freezing temperatures provide the required ice thickness before the big snow arrives.

These conditions open up more ice rink on a lake that reflects the surrounding peaks like a mirror.

"This is a rare event that usually occurs every three or four years," says Fraser. “The conditions have to be right, and mother nature has to work together so that the lake freezes but there is enough time to skate before the next snowfall.

"We advise guests and visitors to observe all safety instructions. Even though the ice is frozen, it may not be thick enough to hold multiple ice skaters on the ice.

"We don't build ice rinks and officially open them until we're sure they're safe."

2:13

