Loading...

Video: Ice, freezing rain mix for Monday

Updated: 5:40 a.m. EST December 30, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

MIDDLE OF THE ATMOSPHERE THAT IS CHANGING THINGS. A LOT OF WATER WITH THIS STORM SYSTEM. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT ABOUT 1.5 INCHES OF LIQUID ASSOCIATED WITH THE STORM SYSTEM. THE CONCERN IS WHERE THE RAIN IS FREEZED IN THE CONTACT. THIS IS THROUGH MANY HILLS WORCESTER NORTHERN AND THE BERKSHIRES, WHERE WE CAN GET .5 INCHES OF ICE. WHEN IT TAKES ON BETWEEN .25 INCHES AND .5 INCHES OF ICE, MAKES THE ROAD SLIDE BUT IT IS THAT THE WINTER EXTREMITIES CAN BE DOWN AND BREAKED AND WE CONCERN WITH – SAG AND BREAK AND WE CONCERN WITH THE STRONG OF. THIS HAPPENS OVER TIME WHEN YOU RECEIVE THESE ICE STORMS. THE HOUR AFTER ICE TIME CAN CAUSE PROBLEMS THESE WARNINGS OF ICE STORM HAVE BEEN UNTIL 7:00 AM MORNING IN THE MORNING. OUT OF THESE AREAS, WE HAVE A WINTER NEAREST TO 128. WE HAVE AN ENAMEL THAT DEVELOPS WITH FROZEN RAIN AND SOME DREAMS. MAINLY IT ONLY RAINS FOR – THE STORM DOES NOT END UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY. He will go all day. 37 IN BOSTON, 37 IN PLYMOUTH. It only rains here. COLD AIR NORTH AND WEST. 29 IN PORTLAND, MAINE. THE AREAS ON THE FREEZING OF THIS MORNING, TO THE NORTH AND WEST OF BOSTON COULD ADD A LITTLE. WE HAVE SEEN EIGHT TO STOP THE HEAVY RAIN THAT ARRIVED AT NIGHT. THE STORM HAS STILL COME BACK HERE. ALL THIS HUMIDITY WILL STILL WORK IN OUR ADDRESS. THERE IS Lighter AIR THAT WILL BE DRAWNED NORTH DURING THE NIGHT. THE TEMPERATURES ARE STABLE THROUGH THE DAY, FROM MIDDLE TO HIGHER THAN 30 AND AFTER AND IN THE RAIN DURING THE DAY WITH AN EAST WIND IN BOSTON. As we move from this morning until noon, there aren't many changes. NORTH AND WEST OF 495, ICE WILL BE A CONCERN. This enters the afternoon hours. Watch what happens from 6:00 at night until midnight, temperatures begin to rise. TOMORROW IN THE MORNING, WE WILL BE WARMER THAN NOW. THE CONCERN OF THE CITY WILL BE OUT, IT COULD HAVE SOME SNOW NORTH OF THE ROUTE 2. WE COULD SEE UP ONE INCH OR TWO WHEN ARRIVING IN THE NEW SOUTH HAMPSHIRE. THIS NIGHT, THERE WILL BE A LAND CHANGE MIX. Temperatures will warm overnight. We will keep clouds in the afternoon, but it will dry tomorrow and that will be good for your end of the year celebrations as we go from Tuesday to Wednesday and return the calendars to 2020. THE FIRST DAY OF THE NEW YEAR WILL HAVE SUN. . WE MUST ARRIVE TODAY AND IT WILL BE A LITTLE

Video: Ice, freezing rain mix for Monday

Updated: 5:40 a.m. EST December 30, 2019

VIDEO: “A lot of water with this storm system. We are talking about perhaps 1.5 inches of liquid associated with the storm system. The concern is where the rain freezes on contact, "said Cindy Fitzgibbon of StormTeam 5." When you get between .25 inches and .5 inches of ice, it makes the roads slippery, but that is when the limbs can sink and break and we care about power outages. "

VIDEO: “A lot of water with this storm system. We are talking about perhaps 1.5 inches of liquid associated with the storm system. The concern is where the rain freezes on contact, "said Cindy Fitzgibbon of StormTeam 5." When you get between .25 inches and .5 inches of ice, it makes the roads slippery, but that is when the limbs can sink and break and we care about power outages. "

.