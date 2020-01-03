ICC Evaluates Boxing Day Test Ground "Very Good"

Loading...

Another unfit window would have led to the CWM being banned from hosting international cricket for 12 months – a catastrophic result before a year in which the site is expected to host both the Cup Cup finals Twenty20 male and female world as well as a test the day after Christmas. against India. Even another "mediocre" score – which would have been the second of three Melbourne tests after the Ashes' shock with a draw in 2017 – would have led the field to incur a demerit point penalty from the ICC and allegedly left the site on a tightrope.

Crowds gathered at the CWM during the test. Credit: Chris Hopkins

But Cricket Australia and MCG honchos remained positive before last month's test. And fears of a repeat of the "poor" rating were allayed after Page and his team produced a lively wicket that offered a good rebound, a good carry and contributed to the game, which drew over 200 000 spectators, ending late on the fourth day.

"The arena team has always had our full confidence in producing an excellent testing ground and we are delighted to have been able to do so this year with a high CCI score," said the MCC executive director, Stuart Fox.

"All the credit goes to [Executive Grass Director] Michael Salvatore, Matt Page and the whole team who did a magnificent job under great pressure and we are so proud of their efforts."

Since the 2017 ash test, in which Alastair Cook of England scored 244 points – the highest test score by a non-Australian player on the site – the CMC has taken several steps to improve the quality of the land, including included removing the concrete slab that housed the hanging windows, in favor of a more natural base of gravel and sand.

Fox said MCC would continue to work to improve the grounds.

"I hope cricket fans understand that we have pushed the limits to find improvements in the MCG grounds and that while we are still traveling we will continue to look for ways to ensure that our wickets are always the rhythm, rebound and lateral movement characteristics to allow something for the bat and the ball, "added Fox.

A series of shield matches on the site since the start of the 2017-18 season has also frustrated Victorian players, Vics captain Peter Handscomb noting that the wickets “ G & # 39; & # 39; just don't deteriorate like those on other sites.

But the test gate received glowing comments from Australian captain Tim Paine.

"I thought it was a brilliant wicket. I thought it offered quite a lot on the first day, if you were playing the right length," said Paine after his team beat the Black Caps for make the Trans-Tasman trophy.

"The same thing on the second day, then it started to turn out a bit.

"I thought all the bowlers who were playing well had wickets and all the batters who applied and spent time there scored points."

