ICBC apologizes for alleging that Mountie's "negligence" has resulted in a fatal road accident

ICBC apologizes and says it will withdraw an allegation it made in a legal filing that West Shore RCMP Const suggested. Sarah Beckett's "negligence" led to the drunken traffic accident in which she died.

Kenneth Fenton was sentenced to four years in prison for hitting his truck in Beckett's police cruiser in Langford [BC] in April 2016. His blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he gave the red light to the police.

Beckett, an 11-year-old veteran of the group, left behind a husband and two little boys.

In March 2018, the Attorney General of Canada filed a civil lawsuit against Fenton, demanding damages and costs for the destruction of Beckett's RCMP cruiser in the crash. The lawsuit pointed to Fenton's impairment and "reckless and dangerous" driving as reasons why he should be held responsible.

In a third-party response filed in May this year, ICBC denied the allegations and listed 14 alleged Beckett errors that "only" contributed to the crash.

Const. Sarah Beckett's widower demands minimum fines

Specifically, ICBC argued that Beckett's "negligence" included "failure to properly or properly look out", "failure to [Fenton's] vehicle", "failure to sound a warning by the sound of your vehicle's horn" and "failure to use reasonable words" and appropriate measures to avoid a collision. "

"The deceased, Const. Sarah Beckett had a duty of care towards the defendant Kenneth Fenton and others who use the freeway, ”the document said.

ICBC added that the collision was a "breach of Beckett's duty," arguing that the federal government had "suffered no damage or loss as a result of this incident."

In a statement on Friday, an ICBC spokesman apologized for the language used in the legal filing.

“The decision to propose Const is clear. Beckett was responsible for the fact that this collision was a mistake in the original legal documents, and we are taking steps immediately to remedy the error, ”said the insurer.

"We will instruct our lawyer to change this defense so that the accused is fully responsible for this accident."

While it was not named as the accused in the original lawsuit, ICBC is mentioned as the insurer of the Dodge Ram truck Fenton was driving at the time of the crash.

Fenton has not filed a response.

In August, he was given a suspended parole for six months after Fenton waived his right to be heard.

RCMP constable Sarah Beckett's murderer was sentenced to four years in prison

Fenton is also serving an additional 18 months in prison for a serious accident that injured his girlfriend only a few weeks after the Beckett accident.

In a statement, West Shore RCMP Officer in Charge Insp. Todd Preston said the division was aware of the civil lawsuit and the ICBC's response.

"We are still deeply affected by the loss of our friend and esteemed colleague Sarah," said Preston.

"The timing of this story, which is coming out just before Christmas, makes me and membership in West Shore RCMP sad."

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

