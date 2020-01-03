Loading...

D’Angelo Russell has a ton for a man who is four and a half years in his NBA career. Though he was ranked number 2 in the 2015 NBA draft, he was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers after two years. Although he became an all-star in Brooklyn last year, he was traded again after two years.

Now Russell is trading his business against the Golden State Warriors, and rumors began to appear almost immediately after he signed a contract with the team as to whether he had a future in the bay or not. Russell provided the team with a bridge between the start of the 2019-20 season and Klay Thompson's return after a cruciate ligament rupture, and when half of the Splash Brothers returned, the Dubs could find a way to turn Russell into pieces to round off their list ,

Meanwhile, Russell just wants stability. In a recent article by Wes Goldberg from The Mercury News, Russell emphasized that he wanted to be able to see most of his contract for the first time.

"I would love it to be at home," said Russell to Goldberg. "I have a four-year contract. I would like to be here for three more years. That would set my record. "

Steve Kerr also commented on the ongoing speculation about Russell and said that while he was making a good bit of change, "money is not a reassurance, but no sense of belonging, a sense of 'this is my team' if there is speculation that you are the whole Time is traded, I don't care how much money you make, I don't care who you are, that's tough. "

Russell gets away with handling it as best he can, although it can be a pretty difficult situation for a guy. He can find some comfort when he knows that reports of whether he is available in a trade or not are divided – some even suggest that the warriors rightly consider him part of their future. – However, as long as rumors are heard that say otherwise, Russell will be in an uncomfortable situation forever.

