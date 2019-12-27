"I saw it" – Navy SEALs, in their own words, report on Eddie Gallagher's alleged war crimes

Loading...

Navy SEALs, who were never asked to testify in the war crimes trial against Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher, reported maritime detainees to their behavior, including alleged stabbing a wounded ISIS fighter that resulted in murder charges against Gallagher.

The two SEALs were granted immunity to testify last summer, but were never called to the booth.

Her interviews with crime investigators can be streamed today on Hulu in The Weekly of The New York Times. It will air on FX on Sunday.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service conducted the SEAL interviews more than a year before the Gallagher War Court in San Diego, which was indicted and acquitted for several war crimes, including murder.

One of these SEALs – Petty Officer 2nd Class Ivan Villanueva – told investigators that he had witnessed the alleged stabbing of a wounded ISIS fighter that had resulted in murder charges against Gallagher.

"I saw it," said Villanueva during his interview.

The Navy never explained why Villanueva did not have to testify before the Gallagher court martial and did not respond to requests on Thursday.

The case sparked a national firestorm when President Donald Trump repeatedly intervened for Gallagher – and culminated this week in a visit by Gallagher and his wife Andrea with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the President's estate in Mar-a-Lago Florida ,

Trump and other supporters say that "warfighters" don't have to have their actions questioned by military bureaucrats.

While the witnesses' reports are not new – the Union Tribune published a summary of their stories on the eve of the trial – it is what they heard from the witnesses themselves. The episode entitled "The Gallagher Effect" presents the stories of these SEALs in their own words and voices and formulates their actions as a courageous rejection of the traditional brotherhood of the Navy SEALs.

In separate interviews, the SEALs tell NCIS agents that Gallagher acted like a "psychopath" during their mission in Mosul, Iraq, in 2017, when the train was attacking the Islamic State. One by one, his men tell NCIS that their platoon served as Gallagher's "personal sniper escort" and that the chief "chased the medal".

They also describe his actions during the mission as war crimes.

"I saw Eddie shoot a 12 year old child," says one.

Three SEALs report to investigators that Gallagher stabbed a wounded ISIS fighter in the neck.

These interviews led to murder charges against Gallagher in 2019 – charges SEAL denied. He was found not guilty in July of murdering the wounded fighter and shooting civilians.

Gallagher says his men made up the allegations because they were unhappy with his leadership style.

In a written statement sent to his lawyer, Gallagher said, "My first reaction to watching the videos was surprise and disgust that they would make blatant lies about me, but I quickly realized that they were afraid that the truth of how you acted cowardly in action would come out. Shortly after I got to the brig in Miramar, one of these guys visited me and apologized for what they had done but that they had to stick to the wrong stories or accused of making false statements. "

Gallagher's lawyer, Tim Parlatore, told the Union Tribune in an interview Thursday that the videos contained nothing new, and predicted that the New York Times would edit and pick out the portions of the statements that should be broadcast.

"You will never understand these interviews without a trained detective watching them," said Parlatore. "These videos were so helpful to me – they gave me a road map for acquittal."

According to Parlatore, the full videos revealed faulty NCIS surveys that were critical to his process preparation.

"No question, these videos show all the shortcomings of the investigation," said Parlatore. "They were fantastic – rarely do you have anything as great as these videos to prepare for."

A witness in the videos is Corey Scott, a first-class noncommissioned officer who, together with Gallagher, treated the wounded ISIS fighter's injuries after being injured in an airstrike. Part of the medical treatment involved inserting a breathing tube into the man to treat what witnesses called an "explosion of the lungs."

Scott told NCIS in his interview that he had seen Gallagher stab the fighter several times and that he had stayed with the man until he died. In the process, however, Scott told another version of his story – one in which he said he killed the fighter after Gallagher stabbed him only once.

In court, Scott said that after Gallagher stabbed the fighter, Scott choked him by covering his breathing tube.

"The Weekly" contains the audio of Scott's military record – and his surprising recording.

Parlatore said he knew Scott wasn't telling the whole story during a preliminary interview when Scott told him the fighter had choked.

"His lawyer closed me (during the interview)," said Parlatore. "He didn't let me ask any more questions until they cleared up the immunity issue."

The videos also contain testimony from Villanueva and another witness, Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Arrington. Both were given immunity to testify, but the prosecutor never called them to the booth.

According to Navy investigation files, Arrington has seen Gallagher shoot civilians. Villanueva told investigators that he had seen Gallagher stab the wounded ISIS fighter.

Arrington, Villanueva and Scott all share the same lawyer, Brian Ferguson. According to Scott's statements, prosecutors appeared to change course in the process, and called neither Villanueva nor Arrington.

A Navy prosecutor at that time declined to answer a Union Tribune question why Villanueva – who told investigators he saw the stab wound – was never called to testify.

Ferguson, available by phone, declined to comment.

The case gained renewed importance in November when President Donald Trump intervened and granted Gallagher mercy, returned his rank to the Chief Petty Officer, and reversed a military jury order to lower the rank.

Although the jury had cleared Gallagher of the most serious charges against him, he was found guilty of posing with the body of an ISIS fighter for a photo he was accused of killing.

After Trump restored Gallagher's rank, the Navy decided to free Gallagher from his SEAL Trident and steal him from the elite community. The President pushed back in Gallagher's favor and, before everything was said and done, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer lost his job for dealing with the case.

Gallagher retired from the Navy in November.

The Weekly also looks at Gallagher's social media activities after being accused. Gallagher has opposed his supposed enemies, including Navy prosecutors, Navy Special Warfare Commander counter-administrator Collin Green, and the witnesses who made him and whom he and some followers call "mean girls".

A SEAL who testified against Gallagher told the Union Tribune Tuesday that he was frustrated that Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine and Trump had been involved in the case.

"If you look at politicians who are concerned with military justice – whether Congressmen from San Diego or the President – then this is not justice," said the witness. "It is political for civilians to be shot and prisoners to be executed."

The witness spoke to the Union Tribune on condition of anonymity and said he was still concerned about his safety.

The episode will air on FX at 10 p.m. Sunday.

