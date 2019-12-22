"I just want to play": Vince Carter reflects on an outstanding career in the NBA

Loading...

ATLANTA – First there was Dr. J, the man who revolutionized the game over the hoop and the first true master of slam dunk. Then there was Air Jordan, who made basketball an art form and created a global phenomenon with his high-flying stunts that took the dump to the next level.

Then there was Vinsanity, who flew the doors of what we thought was possible with mates that had never been seen before, creating amazing moments that will never be forgotten and forever engraving the name and image of Vince Carter on Mount Rushmore's icons of Immersion of all time. Oh, and he could play too.

Over 22 seasons, Carter, a 10-time All-Star selection, has left an indelible impression on the league and a generation of fans that will last forever. Since joining the National Basketball Association, he has averaged at least 20 points 11 times, and was a two-digit scorer per game for 20 consecutive seasons with eight teams in a race that spanned three different decades from 1998. Before the start of the current season, Carter announced that this would be his last campaign.

"It's easy to say what people remember, (being an) elite dunker and all that, that will take care of itself." My body of work will speak for itself. ”- Vince Carter

His career has been full of numerous achievements, including the NBA Rookie of the Year 1998-99, scoring more than 25,000 points, playing in more than 1,500 games (among the top 5 of all time), his historical performance by becoming the NBA Slam 2000 Dunk Champion, a series of clutch shots and game winners, along with the admiration of a legion of fans who consider him one of the most exciting players of his time.

On the most recent Jazz trip to Atlanta, Carter, who is in his second year with the Hawks, talked to Deseret News about his career and recalled one of his best memories of playing in Utah while playing with the New Jersey Nets. It was on January 29, 2007 in Salt Lake City in a closed game that concluded and would end dramatically thanks to the heroes of Carter's late game.

“There are approximately (six) seconds left in the game, we take the ball (out of bounds) from under the basket. I was taking time on the court and I remember that Mikey Moore was setting up Matt Harpring's screen. It had been a battle. It had always been a battle with Matt Harpring for many years. I remember crossing more than half a court from left to right and I was probably two or three steps beyond half a court and I took the shot, ”he explained. “I just felt comfortable shooting and entered. I only remember making a wave because I had been back and forth with Matt and I got into that. That's how he played, very aggressive and it was just a battle: the typical basketball of that time, the Utah basketball. "

His time in the league is full of those moments, starting shortly after he was selected at No. 5 overall in the & # 39; 98 of North Carolina. In the early years in the NBA, he was frequently compared to Tar Heel's former student, Michael Jordan, for his high-flying athletics and his prolific score. During his time in Toronto, one of his first nicknames was "Air Canada", but eventually he forged his own identity and became a star in his own right, accumulating many characteristic moments.

These days, at 42, he feels comfortable with his status as a veteran role player who uses his more than 20 years of experience in the league to guide young players in the early stages of his NBA trip.

“I just want to play. I just want the chance to play basketball. It's easy to be in anyone's team and sit on the bench (to) enjoy and lead from here, but I still felt I had something to offer on the court and that there was an opportunity here, "he explained." I wasn't trying to play big minutes, I knew it was not a possibility for most teams, I just want to go out and compete and still help these young people to develop and grow. "

The current Hawks list includes 10 players with less than five years in the league. In his role as a veteran leader, he spends a lot of time pointing out the finest points of the game for young men who have just begun to learn and understand the principles of professional play, since many have spent little time in the university game learning more about the game. . Fundamentals as it did years ago.

"It is only because of the different scenarios we go through and talk to different players, whether as a defensive scheme or an offensive positioning, the placement of the ball, many things just to visualize and see," he said. "That's just what I wanted to do and how I feel I could still help these guys."

He said the players have been receptive to their knowledge and advice.

“The coaching staff allows me to do it and they can keep encouraging me to stay in these boys' ears and help them. I have nothing to gain but to see these guys as successful as they want to be, "he said." We have many talented guys with many advantages, so the faster we can put them on a fast track, the better they will quickly become. "

While you may consider training a day after your game days are over, it is not something you want to think about in your first days of retirement. Instead, he has his priorities set to become an announcer. It is something that has already begun to enter in recent years during the low season.

As for his career in basketball, he wants to be remembered for his passion for playing the game that has consumed him since childhood.

“I love to play it. I was willing to do anything to stay in this league as long as possible, ”said Carter.

“You just have to figure out how to be effective: try to shoot down shots, be a ball player, be a solid defender and use my voice as a veteran on the court, on the bench or whatever. I only do it for my team when I'm out there, "he said." My goal is always "not to hurt the team, to help the team, whatever that means". "

He said that changing the headline for a long time to leave the bank took some time, but it is something he grew to accept and appreciate as he advanced in age during his career.

"It's a difficult adjustment, but I saw (a movie of) some of the great players that came off the bench and did better – Vinnie Johnson, (Manu) Ginobili, Jason Terry – those are the guys I saw first," he said. explained. “Once I discovered it, it was easier to accept it. I guess it's a shock to your ego at first, but at the same time, if you can accept it, you'll be fine. I could accept it, hug it, take off and have some success, which I think still keeps me close. ”

With so much praise for such a long period of time, Carter's career is certainly worthy of the Hall of Fame. If induced it is a different story. Observers may be confused about whether he should be held because he never won a league title: Carter reached the Eastern Conference Finals with the Orlando Magic in 2010, but never played in the NBA Finals.

Carter said that no matter what, he is satisfied with how his career developed. For a person whose early ambition was to play 15 years as a professional, he has been able to achieve that goal and much more.

“Obviously, I wanted a championship, which is the dream and aspiration of all players. But for some reason in my mind, I wanted to be in the NBA for 15 years. I looked at some of our best players, or members of the Hall of Fame, and they played 12 or 14 years, so I thought if I played 15 years, I will have a chance, "Carter said.

At some point after retirement has been established, he said he will think more about one day for induction. For now, he is busy absorbing all the joy he can be in the NBA doing what he loves so much: happy with the legacy he will leave.

"It's easy to say what people remember, (being an) elite dunker and all that, that will take care of itself." My body of work will speak for itself, ”said Carter.