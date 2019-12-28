I haven't seen the last episode of the Mandalorian yet, but we have to talk about that droid

Loading...

I can't believe I published our long-awaited recap of Year In Droids 2019 on Monday, just so the most fucking news related to the droids of the year happen after the fact. Yes, my fellow idiots and the associated morons, I am talking about the surprising revelation of an R2 droid with humanoid-style members as seen in the final episode of The Mandalorian. What has God done?

The droid is revealed quite dramatically around three quarters of the episode. As the headline said, I haven't even had the opportunity to watch the episode, I just received the news of a droidular surprise and examined the episode until I found it.

The droid's job is to be a boatman in what appears to be a kind of underground lava river, a kind of mechanical Charon in this type of Styx. I can't spoil the overall plot because, once again, I haven't seen it, so don't worry.

The droid is clearly a very modified R2 series astromechanical droid, some significant changes in its mechanical design.

In particular, the chubby legs on the sides of the droid drum body have been replaced with a pair of articulated arms, which end in real mechanical hands, with three digits, including an opposable thumb.

The "shoulders" are plugged directly into the basins of the anterior legs and appear to provide the arms with a good range of motion, and should be a kind of universal joint.

Shoulder units also incorporate lower extensions that mount a pair of smaller, thinner arms that also seem to end up in small three-digit hands. These arms do not seem to be used to manipulate the propeller pole of the ferry.

The receptacle that once accommodated the third leg of the droid is now connected to a kind of pelvis, on which the long bipedal legs of the droid are mounted. You don't really see the droid walking so much, but I guess the legs work, and they seem to be good at compensating for the strength of the pole that moves through the molten lava and keeping the droid upright.

A final important change is that the head of the R2 unit extends a bit, a feature we have seen previously referenced in other Star Wars materials, and it has been suggested that it be used when the droid is installed in certain spacecraft:

There also seems to be a small raised panel on the vaulted head of the droid, possibly where the additional control and balance hardware was installed to properly use all these new limbs without tripping like a drunk.

The interesting thing, well, slightly interesting for a very specific type of person, is that almost all instances in The Mandalorian that we have seen astromechanical droids of the R series have been in their contexts carrying out transport work.

The previous films of the Star Wars universe and other media have not really focused on these droids that do such work, but I suppose if there was a standard and autonomous unit that could handle the piloting of any type of vehicles, why people Wouldn't they be using them all over the place?

I guess this strange R2 with limbs that operate by ferry is unique. Perhaps some entrepreneurial company sells these upgrade kits with hexagonal limbs on the back of the droid enthusiast magazines? I think I prefer my R2 to be short, slow and cramped, but I'm glad to see this anyway.

