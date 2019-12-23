I go to Skype home for Christmas

Loading...

BOUNTIFUL: Suzanne and Darren Spencer generally have two Christmas trees: the beautiful one upstairs for public display and the fun one down in the family room.

He has all the ornaments that his children, Will and Lauren, once made, as well as the ornaments that his paternal grandmother gives them every year that are a nod to their personalities and interests.

That tree will remain in the box this year; The couple cannot decide to decorate it. Will, 18, is fulfilling a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile, while Lauren, 20, is fulfilling a mission in Paraguay.

But the Spencer can still see their children on Christmas Day, although on a computer screen, courtesy of Google Hangouts.

Welcome to virtual Christmas, where video calling applications and devices allow families to connect while opening gifts or digging at a Christmas party, even when they are thousands of miles away.

Some, like the Spencer, use video calls because they have no other option; others, because they love technology and say that it allows them to have a meaningful visit with friends and family with whom they normally do not connect.

"I remember that when I was a child, my mother called her brothers and sisters, and they touched my phone to talk. I was afraid of that because you always had to do a little talk. Now, because you're practically face to face, it's much more personal and much more enjoyable too, "said Phoebe Male, a 33-year event organizer in Cincinnati, Ohio, who plans to spend two or three hours using the Facebook Portal (a new device for video calls) on Christmas Day, partly because He has a new daughter that everyone wants to see.

It is also a safe bet that thousands of military families will also have a virtual Christmas visit, as it is estimated that around 200,000 American soldiers are deployed abroad on a given day.

Even Santa's video chats, although he probably won't answer a call on Christmas day or Christmas Eve.

While a lot of time in front of the screen is harmful to children, the American Academy of Pediatrics distinguishes between passive screen time and video calls, saying video chats are fine even for babies, who can learn vocabulary. " conversing "with family members who are far away.

Here’s how to make the most of your time if someone you love calls for Christmas this year.

Next best thing

Lieutenant Colonel D.J. Gibb, a spokesman for the Utah National Guard, is sure that most of the members of the Guard deployed away from home will use the technology to talk to their spouses, their parents and their children during the holidays. That has been possible since Wi-Fi was available abroad, using satellite connections. In 2003, when it was deployed in Iraq, communication was difficult and it took months, even a couple of years, for it to work well. Those challenges no longer exist.

Skype, owned by Microsoft, introduced free video calls in 2006, and Apple gave us Facetime in 2010. Now, almost all social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat, have ways for users to communicate live using video. And some of this year's most popular Christmas gifts will be video chat enabled devices such as Google Nest, Facebook Portal and Amazon Echo Show.

In Cincinnati, Phoebe Male's parents will visit from London for Christmas, but their daughter's Christmas gift will be a Facebook portal, so they can read their month-old granddaughter stories across the Atlantic. (Male also bought them copies of the same books his daughter has).

But even with his parents there, Male plans to spend several hours on Christmas video chatting with his three brothers and their families. She starts early, just after making coffee, aware of the 5-hour time difference in the United Kingdom.

"We tried to do a group Skype, which has ended in chaos in previous years, especially when they have three or four (children under 10) trying to talk to each other at the same time."

But the technology seems natural to the 33-year-old man, who is also a food and travel blogger. When she and her husband were married in London five years ago, they broadcast the ceremony via Skype for family and friends in Florida, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Canada. The godfather, who was in Ohio, delivered his speech on Skype.

Grid View

Justin and Phoebe Male's wedding guests in London watch on Skype while the godfather gives a speech in Ohio. Photo courtesy of Phoebe Male.

The newlyweds Phoebe and Justin Male (center and right) listen to the speech of the best man, which is delivered through a video link. Photo courtesy of Phoebe Male.

Justin Male, on the left, observes how the equipment is installed to broadcast his wedding live with friends and family. Photo courtesy of Phoebe Male.

Like many people of his generation, Male does not use the phone as his parents and grandparents did.

"I don't use my phone as a phone. My friends don't call me; we communicate by text message or on Twitter, and then, if we call each other, it will be a video call," he said.

A survey published earlier this year by Nexmo found that 1 in 3 Americans use video chat at least once a week, and 1 in 4 millennials speak using the video every day. That is about the same percentage of grandparents who say they use video chat to talk with their grandchildren, according to a survey published earlier this year by AARP.

However, for older generations, video calls may not have the same appeal, especially if loved ones are far away.

In Bountiful this year, the Spencers will keep their other Christmas traditions, such as visiting their parents in Salt Lake City on Christmas Eve and theirs in Kaysville on Christmas Day, but "everything will be different without the children," said Suzanne Spencer.

"It's definitely an adjustment, but I'm grateful to be able to talk to them even though they are still far away." That helps a lot, ”he said.

Excuse not to travel?

Male, who feared mandatory phone calls as a child, said video calls are a much richer experience than a normal phone call. On the one hand, he says he talks for a longer period of time when he is chatting with someone on video.

"Every time I set out to make a video call, I always have a cup of coffee or tea and make sure there's nothing in the oven. You can get involved in being practically face to face with someone," he said, adding that the video Chat has the feeling of a real visit.

Whitney Sanchez, who lives in Draper, Utah, is also a fan of technology, which has allowed her family to keep in touch with her husband's parents and four siblings, all of whom are in the military or have withdrawn from it. Due to several deployments, the extended family has not been able to meet in the same place since Sánchez married 3 and a half years ago. But everyone will be chatting via video through Google Hangouts on Christmas Day, covering Utah, New York, Texas, Washington D.C., Nebraska and Guam.

“Everyone tries to be at the same time, especially on holidays. Sometimes people call at 1 or 2 a.m., depending on where they live and the time zones, ”said Sánchez. "I think that although it's not the same as being there in person, it gives you a more personal experience than a phone call, and you can take a look at their lives."

Like Cincinnati men, Sanchez and her husband also have something special to show this year: an 8-month-old daughter.

"The technology is incredible," said Sanchez, 29. "It helps us share special moments with the family, even though some of them are around the world. Now that some of us have children, it helps even more to build connections with family members who rarely have the opportunity to see in person ".

At least one company even relied on the idea of ​​the virtual tour to organize their annual Christmas party. Samantha Vardanega of the technology experts training company Using Technology Better writes: "With the central team distributed in three countries and four time zones, a face-to-face party was not practical." Instead, they were "celebrated" online with virtual refreshments, an exchange of Secret Santa gifts and many videoconference talks. And they didn't forget the party dress code either.

With technology so ubiquitous (and in some cases, free), video chat may seem a temptation for people to dispense with the trip and simply stay at home. The traffic is excellent, as Perry Como told us in 1954, and it certainly hasn't improved since then. In addition, the dress code is more relaxed and you can do the filling as you want.

But the data says otherwise. According to AAA, some 115.6 million Americans will travel sometime between December 21 and January 1. That is the highest figure since AAA began tracking vacation trips 20 years ago.

So, it is probably true that people would prefer to be home for Christmas, where they can smell cookies and feel hugs. However, if you cannot be at home, it is a virtual certainty that you can still share the holidays with your loved ones.

Will and Lauren Spencer's photographs are shown at his parents' house in Bountiful on Friday, December 13, 2019. Suzanne and Darren Spencer nestle it empty this Christmas because Will and Lauren are on missions.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News