"I don't want officers" – Trump held private meetings with teams to openly discuss the war in Afghanistan

Months after taking office in 2017, Donald Trump attended meetings with U.S. soldiers sent to Afghanistan to better understand America's longest war.

"I want to sit down with some dedicated people who were there," Trump told the advisers, according to the latest book by national security journalist Peter Bergen, Trump and his generals: The Cost of Chaos.

"I don't want generals here. I don't want officers," added Trump, according to Bergen's book, which comes from dozens of interviews with current and former White House officials and military officials. "I just want to recruit people."

The meetings were intended for open discussion of the war in Afghanistan, which was approaching the sixteenth year of its time, with US troops serving on the front lines.

Consigned members of the military service are usually viewed as the lifeline of the military – they are the men and women who perform the specific tasks assigned to them by their officers, whose primary purpose is to lead. Compared to their assigned colleagues, the troops deployed are also unencumbered by everyday military policy and may have given an unfiltered assessment of the war in discussions with their commander-in-chief.

U.S. Army Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving in Afghanistan (Associated Press Photo)

One of the first groups of Afghan veterans to speak to Trump were US Navy SEALs who spoke critically about the war.

"It is not to be won. NATO is joking. Nobody knows what they are doing," said the SEALs according to Bergen's book to Trump. "We are not fighting for victory. Morale is terrible. It is totally corrupt."

The organization of the North Atlantic Treaty joined the fight against Al Qaeda in Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks and led the International Security Force with 130,000 Taliban presence in the region and 2,400 American deaths in the conflict until 2014, with 130,000 soldiers.

Details of Trump's conversation with the SEALs can also be found in a comprehensive Washington Post investigation called "Afghanistan Papers," accusing senior US officials of misrepresenting the war. Many of these high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant General Michael Flynn of the US Army, had private reservations about the war effort, although the White House and the Department of Defense expressed publicly optimistic views.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Department of Defense officials in the White House watched as U.S. forces approached the leader of the Islamic State of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on October 26, 2019. (Photo of the White House)

Two years before the publication of the Afghanistan Papers, the Navy SEALs seemed to agree with the views of these senior military leaders.

"The government officials are terrible people. They lie to you," the SEALs said to Trump.

Trump appeared to be receptive to the opinions expressed during the meeting and said: "I want to do this again," said Bergen. Trump later met four senior U.S. Army and Air Force soldiers at the White House on July 18, 2017.

"I heard a lot of ideas from a lot of people, but I want to hear them from the people there," Trump said at a press conference at the time.

A day after the meeting, Trump is said to have met with senior US military officials in the White House Situation Room. During the meeting, Trump said the US members he spoke to knew "much more than you generals" and added that "we are losing in Afghanistan".

Trump also compared the leading military to an advisor for a Manhattan restaurant from the late 1980s. Instead of following the advice of an overpaid consultant who only suggested expanding a kitchen for renovation, Trump argued that it would have been more prudent and cheaper to get waiter advice from a restaurant.

The Trump administration has continued to be inconsistent between the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a campaign promise he made in 2016, and the redistribution of additional troops. The Trump administration announced that it would withdraw around 4,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the past few weeks, three unnamed current and former U.S. officials told NBC News.

