"I don't think we have any favor towards the end" – The Reporter

SAN JOSE – There was a perception, correctly or incorrectly, that the Sharks had received the benefit of the doubt at various times during their playoff race last season.

However, there are not many discussions about when the perceived fate is over.

At the last meeting at the SAP Center between Sharks and St. Louis before Saturday, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on May 19, Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski suffered injuries and had to leave early after the blows by Ivan Barbashev and Alex Pietrangelo. respectively.

Pavelski had to leave the game just after being hit. Hertl remained in the game but did not play the third period of what became a 5-0 loss to the Blues, who won the series in six games. There was no penalty on any play or supplementary discipline of the NHL in Barbashev since both Pavelski and Hertl had to stay out of the decisive match.

Former Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said after Game 5 that the hit in Hertl could have resulted in a greater than five minutes "which, if called, may be a play that changes the momentum there."

The non-convocation became a scratch of the head even more after Barbashev was suspended in the Stanley Cup Final for illegal control over the head of the Boston Marcus Johansson.

"It was strange because the next series did the same and was suspended," Hertl said Friday. "It's hard to call. But I don't think about it. It's behind us and we have to keep looking forward."

3 / Game 5. Illegal blow to the head by Ivan Barbashev in Tomáš Hertl. It has not been penalized. Hertl did not return to the game. pic.twitter.com/cdb8Q1wQc5

– alden (@aldentanaka) May 20, 2019

In Game 7 of their first round of playoffs against the Golden Knights of Las Vegas, the Sharks received a five-minute power play midway through the third period after a play involving Pavelski and Cody Eakin. The Sharks, with three goals at the time, scored four times with a man advantage and then won in overtime to advance to the second round.

In Game 7 of the Shark series against Colorado, Avalanche forward Colin Wilson scored a goal in the second period. But after the challenge of a Sharks coach, it was determined that Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was offside, by the smallest margin. The Sharks won 3-2 to advance to the conference final.

Then, in Game 3 against the Blues, a Timo Meier hand pass within the St. Louis area resulted in an extra time goal from Erik Karlsson, giving San Jose a 2-1 lead in the series. The play, the Blues argued, should have died after Meier's pass.

“We can have our opinion about it, but what does it matter? We keep playing, ”Pietrangelo said Saturday. “This group simply forgets things. We just forget it and move on. ”

4 / Game 5. Illegal blow in the head of Alex Pietrangelo on Joe Pavelski. It has not been penalized. Pavelski did not return to the game. pic.twitter.com/4JMwyjS9uJ

– alden (@aldentanaka) May 20, 2019

After those moments kept going, the Sharks bristled at the idea that they had been lucky, and DeBoer said the day after Game 3: “It bothers me when you use words like (luck) because this team has played four or five Elimination games . No moments, games. Twelve to 15 periods of hockey elimination against Las Vegas, against Colorado in Game 7, so I think it's a ridiculous statement. "

There were other successes in that series that were questioned by the Sharks, as defender Justin Braun was hit by Sammy Blais in Game 3.

"It was difficult. I don't think we have any favor towards the end of that series," said Sharks goalkeeper Martin Jones, who will start on Saturday. "But it's not something we can worry about. We just have to go play."

COUTURE MILESTONE: Captain Logan Couture will play his 700th NHL game on Saturday. Couture had 539 points in his first 699 games, which, remarkably, is the same amount of points that Pavelski had in his first 700 games.

Pavelski had 254 goals and 285 assists in his first 700 games. Through 699 games, Couture had 251 goals and 288 assists.

Pavelski played his 1,000th NHL game on Friday when the Dallas Stars.

"I sent (that statistic) to (Pavelski on Friday) and congratulated him on his 1,000 number," said Couture, who is the 16th Sharks draft to play in at least 700 games. “We laugh a lot about that. Very cool."

INJURY UPDATES: Kevin Labanc is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday, skating in a line with Joe Thornton and Tomas Hertl. Labanc had to leave Tuesday's game with the Arizona Coyotes in the third period with an upper body injury.

Shark interim coach Bob Boughner said defender Mario Ferraro, who was scratched from Tuesday's game, is not yet ready to return from his upper body injury. Ferraro skated with the group on Saturday morning, but the Sharks will have Jacob Middleton and Tim Heed in their third defense pair.

Middleton played eight minutes and 51 seconds on Tuesday in his first NHL game since he was injured in the Sharks' opening game on October 4 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

"He fell and really worked on his game," Boughner said. “I went to a couple of his Barracuda games and saw him. He was playing well. His best defense and I thought he handled himself well (Tuesday). It is an opportunity for him. He's a deep guy and when he gets in there, he should make the most of his minutes.

The defender Radim Simek skated again on Saturday morning. When asked if Simek could play Sunday against the Golden Knights of Las Vegas, Boughner said: “Doing the smart, no. But today he is there again, so we'll see how he does it. But I think the plans are after the break. "