I can't risk taking Bud Dupree out of the Steelers defense

It's New Year's Eve, and the predictions for 2020 will pour into the rhythm of champagne.

None will exceed T.J. Watt shared With me on the afternoon of May 29. This was after one of the Steelers OTA sessions at the Rooney Complex. The subject was Bud Dupree & # 39; s The frustrating NFL career so far and, with Watt passionately defending his external external linebacker, had interrupted that Watt, unlike Dupree, had been producing splashes since his rookie year.

"I understand," Watt returned. "But there is much more to the game than the end. Bud makes me a better player. The push, the pressure he creates, that benefits me, benefits us all as a defense. But yes, the position is about the end. And I think that Bud is going to have a really great year. I see the work he does every day. I see the commitment, the love for football, the love he feels for his teammates, the desire to improve. I am really excited for him, to be honest. "

By the end of the year, that's how everyone else was, huh?

In fact, everyone flipped the script to go crazy for the $ 9.25 million that the main office agreed to pay Dupree in 2019 to worry about how they will avoid free agency. Well, 11.5 catches and countless overall excellent performances later, that will cost a long-term contract or a franchise tag, the price of which was $ 15.2 million in the NFL this year.

Talk about "a really big year."

I couldn't help reminding T.J. of his prediction on Monday at the Rooney Complex, where players gathered to clean the locker after the loss by elimination in Baltimore:

Good stuff, huh?

If you didn't see that, I would advise you to press play. He is the best defensive player in the NFL. He is worth it.

And in addition to his real response, he should probably underline that he did everything possible to include this: just thinking that there is a possibility that we are not together next year is very unfortunate and sad. "

This too: "Bud will get paid somewhere if he isn't here."

Oh. You can hear my question up there. It had to do with Bud's contract status.

But trust me, that is highly representative of the room as a whole. Joe haden, who spoke with the media on Monday that he had the previous day in Baltimore, mentioned this with enthusiasm, saying that "really, really" he hopes the team stays with Bud.

I feel very, very strong in the same way, and not only because, as my columns will support it over the years, I have believed in Bud from the beginning. No, it is much more about the larger image that your game would represent for what could be the best defense in the NFL. Because it's not just that Bud benefits T.J., as he mentioned earlier, but also all the pieces of the puzzle.

This is one of my favorite examples, this one from the third quarter of Sunday:

Cam heyward He receives double-team treatment immediately, by Baltimore linemen James Hurst (74) and Bradley Bozeman (77). But when the tight end, Hayden Hurst (81), takes Bud off to run a route, Bud starts running Robert Griffin III. Like T.J. squirting down the big right tackle, Orlando Brown (78) It is as if the world of RGIII began to collapse around it.

And who gets the loot?

Cam does it. Because Bozeman had to free him to go to Bud.

T.J. It came on when I visited that again, calling it "blood in the water." And Bud took it further: "Throughout the year, TJ and I were able to help each other, but we also created one-on-one confrontations for Cam. The three of us played an important role in the progress of the other this year." I really believe that. "

I hadn't even cited that play yet. When I did, Bud watched with a smile: "Yes, yes, that's funny. All of us on the field at the same time, and Cam made the play of an adult man there, huh?"

Of course.

Equally safe, you need to continue.

Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin and, in this case, Omar Khan I need to solve it. All three did well to recruit Dupree and ultimately develop it. Then comes the hard part.

