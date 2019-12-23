Hyundai brings Flying Car Concept to CES 2020

Loading...

Hyundai recently established its own flying taxi division and became the newest in a long series of companies that attempted to use this sci-fi technology. Although it is unclear when Hyundai's first flying taxi goes into production, the company unveils a draft version at CES 2020.

Hyundai has not revealed many details of the flying taxi that make it a & # 39; personal air vehicle & # 39; calls. The vehicle is shown next to an autonomous concept car. Hyundai calls a & # 39; purpose-built vehicle & # 39 ;. This concept vehicle can be customized design, giving it a variety of possible applications, Hyundai claims. Both vehicles are designed to work from a transport hub that could be built in city centers, Hyundai claims.

Flying taxis will free up space in the city streets and "give quality time back to the city's commuters," Hyundai said. The general consensus among the many companies that develop flying cars is that they will be used in air transportation services, which is a more efficient way to travel through cities. Uber, for example, plans to expand from terrestrial journeys to flying taxis, with pilot programs planned in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Hyundai has not provided much information about how its flying taxi program will differ from competitors, or where it intends to deploy its aircraft first. The company named NASA veteran Dr. Jaiwon Shin as head of the program. Shin previously supervised various research projects at the space agency. Hyundai believes that flying taxis will become a $ 1.5 trillion venture within the next 20 years.

Hailing a flying taxi instead of a regular sedan may sound cool, but realizing that vision can be difficult. Flying taxi service requires a completely different type of aircraft and current helicopters have shown that vertical take-off and landing is not without security problems. In addition to the aircraft itself, flying taxi services require a complex air traffic control system to potentially manage hundreds of vehicles flying above city streets.

This is not the first time Hyundai has brought anything other than a normal car to CES. For the 2019 edition of the Las Vegas technical extravaganza, the automaker showed a running vehicle named Elevate. Hyundai said that the Elevate, which moved on robot legs, would allow first responders to traverse rough terrain. But the Elevate was primarily designed to attract attention at CES. The company seems more serious about its flying taxi project.

