Hybrid graphics and DisplayLink docks create Linux pain for laptops

Hybrid graphics plus springs match the limits of the Linux laptop

If you have a discrete GPU, as well as integrated graphics, and want to run Linux, you better choose a master.

It is not likely to happen, but if the legendary Year of the Linux desktop began to occur, its momentum would probably crash into laptops with hybrid graphics.

These are devices that include a discrete GPU, usually Nvidia, and combine it with standard integrated portable-style graphics. It is the best approach of both worlds that is based on the integrated graphics silicon to save energy, and the implementation of the discrete GPU when the workloads demand it.

That is the theory anyway.

In recent weeks, a pair of laptops with such display technology landed on the advanced South Pacific ZDNet, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2.

Both laptops have ninth-generation Intel CPUs, NVMe-based storage and 15.6-inch screens. But the Gigabyte has a tasty 4K OLED display along with a robust Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and 8GB of RAM, while the ThinkPad has an HD-compatible display with a GeForce GTX 1650 and 16GB of memory.

With a striking rainbow-lit keyboard, the Aero is presented as a gaming machine that could get away with some creative and productivity applications.

However, the Aero has a massive drawback: its fan. If you love the sound of industrial buzzing, this is the laptop for you, but for everyone else, this laptop seems like it is always ready to take off, but never advances along a track, choosing to vacuum dust.

ThinkPad is quite the opposite: it is designed as a bland business device, but with the same type of silicon, it would run some games if necessary, but it does not have the Gigabyte ray tracing capability.

Now all this is very good if you run Windows and run between the rails between which the providers want you to stay.

But if you run Linux, this is not the case.

Putting the ThinkPad into operation as my new work device has been a world of pain. This compares to a venerable ThinkPad Carbon that has become a bit too thin for the 2019 resource sucking world.

Fedora is my preferred distribution of work, and it was not a glorious process. First, the operating system detects the Nvidia chipset and tries to load the open source nouveau drivers, which are locked because they don't work well with hybrid graphics, and to add that extra sharp edge to an already boring pain, you don't know when it can happen Therefore, you can complete the entire process in one piece, or the graphics stack may fail at the most inconvenient times during the installation process.

Once you have navigated through that stage, and you have installed the Nvidia proprietary drivers, or you may simply run out of the Intel integrated drivers, you probably want to add a second screen.

This is where the real fun begins, and it is the crux of the matter.

For the ThinkPad, it turns out that the external HDMI port is connected to the Nvidia chipset, so you will need to run the GPU to use it. Currently in the Linux world, running both chipsets at the same time and having the same capacity as other operating systems, more fantasy than reality, and you must decide which chipset you want before logging into the device.

There are some utilities to do this more easily, but essentially they are only replacing controller lines in X11 configurations: Wayland is not an option because Nvidia is being used, and the GPU giant has been dragging its feet with Linux for a long, long time. weather .

Another possible solution could be the dock that came with the ThinkPad. Although DisplayLink provides drivers for Linux, they are extremely slow when used with more than one screen, and you should use the integrated graphics driver because Nvidia doesn't work well with that either.

In the ThinkPad, an external screen connected to the base is fine, but we discovered that the laptop screen can be used with artifacts on its upper parts, and two external screens push it beyond its limits. The DisplayManager process associated with the DisplayLink controllers chews the CPU, and simply cannot keep up with both screens, even though ThinkPad has a more than enough growl to handle the task.

The only way we discovered that the connection of several external monitors would work was to turn on the Nvidia chipset and run the screens, and connect the monitors directly to the laptop via USB-C or HDMI; This allowed three external screens to be connected without problems or delays.

In the end, using the dock was simply not a viable solution.

As it is currently, the option is to plug a monitor through the HDMI / USB-C ports and use the Nvidia controller and copy the use of additional battery, or use the base with an external display and Intel integrated graphics and place With strange artifacts.

I chose the first one and, although it is a first world problem, it is still a problem that demonstrates the limits of the Linux desktop.

On the contrary, none of this was experienced in the Aero with Windows 10, although it did not come with a base and only had an HDMI port.

Since this piece was written from an office full of Dell USB3 docks that power multiple monitors, we tested it with both machines. The Aero was completely fine with him, but the ThinkPad was not driving the dock, and after my previous fight with the docks, I didn't want to go to another rabbit hole with spring.

This is not a case of blaming Linux, clearly Windows is much better supported and Nvidia is very late in providing adequate support for Linux, but it shows where Linux usability begins to run out.

Simply put, Linux and docks do not mix when it comes to powering screens.

For best results, always connect the screens directly to the device and, in my case, be prepared to copy the blow to the battery.

