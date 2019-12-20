Hwy. 401 western collector tracks were blocked after the shooting in Pickering

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019

Updated December 20, 2019 at 6:17 am

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, collector traces west on Highway 401 are blocked on Friday after a shootout in Whites Road in Pickering.

The Durham Regional Police said their officers had responded to an OPP request at 3:23 a.m. in the morning at an OPP request involving an armed person.

The OPP added that express transfer to collectors east of Whites Road was also blocked for investigation.

A photo of the scene on Highway 401 near Whites Road in Pickering.

Robbie Ford / Global News

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: # Hwy401 WB collectors on Whites Road and express transfer to collectors east of Whites Road remain CLOSED for an investigation. Reopening unknown. ^ lp

– OPP GTA traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 20, 2019

