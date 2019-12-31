Hurricanes, climate change, and the decline of the Maya

Loading...

The year is 150 CE. It is a humid summer day in Muyil, a Mayan coastal settlement located in a lush wetland in the Yucatan Peninsula. A salty breeze blows from the gulf, rippling the turquoise surface of a nearby lagoon. Soon, the sky darkens. The rain agitates the water, turning it dark and murky with scrambled sediment. When the hurricane hits, it strips the mangrove leaves that line the sandy banks of the lagoon. Under the tumultuous waves, some drift gently down into the sump's belly in its center.

Almost two millennia later, a team of paleoclimatologists has used sediment cores taken from the Laguna Muyil sink to rebuild a 2,000-year hurricane log that has passed within 30 kilometers of the site. Richard Sullivan of Texas A&M presented the team's preliminary findings this month at the AGU fall meeting. The reconstruction shows a clear link between warmer periods and a higher frequency of intense hurricanes.

This long-term record can help us better understand how hurricanes affected the civilization that occupied the Yucatan Peninsula for thousands of years. It also provides important information to researchers in the hope of understanding how hurricanes react to long-term climate trends in light of current climate change.

Sinks are the ideal records

Today, the Muyil Ruins still peek over the trees in Laguna Muyil, which is located within the Sian Ka’an Biological Reserve in Quintana Roo, Mexico. The Sullivan team recovered two 40-foot-long sediment cores from the bottom of a 60-foot deep sump at the southern end of the lagoon. The cores were collected using a floating raft equipped with a vibrating tube that was stuck in the sediment.

After the collection, the team compared the upper layers of the nuclei with the 150-year instrumental record maintained by NOAA to understand how close and intense a hurricane should be to appear as a band in their samples. Sullivan's team discovered that category 3 and higher hurricanes that passed within 30 kilometers of the site leave a clear visual record as layers of thick sediment.

"When a storm comes, that high-energy system will mobilize denser and heavier particles and transport them to these holes," said Sullivan. "Looking for those transitions between coarse-grained and fine-grained material is how we begin to unravel this record of environmental change."

The next step was to radiocarbon the layers using leaves, sticks and seeds that were introduced into the hole. The more organic wastes present, the safer the researchers will be about the precise moment of intense hurricane activity. In the Muyil cores, each centimeter of sediment corresponded to approximately 1.5 years, providing a high resolution log that dates back almost 2,000 years.

The benefit of long-term vision.

Since hurricane instrumental records only date back 150 years, they don't tell us much about how long-term climate trends affect hurricane activity. Research such as Sullivan's and similar work being carried out in the Bahamas can extend our knowledge much further back and help us better understand how climate change influences these storms.

"The modern record is simply too short … and there is great potential for paleohurricane records to give us a better idea of ​​the influences of weather on hurricanes," said Jason Smerdon, paleoclimatologist at the Lomont-Doherty University Observatory. from Columbia who was not involved in the study. "This type of paleohurricane research is exciting and vital to our understanding of hurricane variability in regions such as the Atlantic basin."

The reconstruction of the Muyil sediment core indicates that storm activity increased during the Medieval Warm Period of the North Atlantic, and decreased during the period of slight global cooling called Little Ice Age. These periods align with the movement of something called the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), a band of warm air that surrounds the equator and oscillates between the northern and southern hemispheres. We have a 13,000-year record of the ITCZ, and when it moves north, the sediment record shows a clear increase in storm activity. It is moving north at this time.

The Mayan connection

Linking hurricane data to Mayan archeological records can serve as a reminder of the effects that periods of intense storms can have on human civilizations. The classic phase of the Mayan Terminal that occurred 800-1,000 years ago reached the end of a prolonged drying period. This period of drought was probably caused, in part, by deforestation driven by intense agriculture in the region. Researchers consider him a great culprit at the end of the Maya Classical Phase, the period during which the Mayan civilization is often considered to have peaked.

The Paleohurricane reconstruction of Sullivan adds to our understanding of the relationship between this period of Mayan history and climate change. It seems that when the rains returned, they returned with vengeance. The increase in storm activity identified in the nuclei coincides with the end of the Terminal Classic period and the decline of Chichen Itza.

"You have a culture that is already recovering from the long-term drought and then being hit again," Sullivan said. "It does not increase the imagination to imagine that a population recovering from drought is more stressed by frequent storms that damage crops or supply lines."

Smerdon said he finds it "very exciting to consider how the activity of past storms may have influenced cultures like the Maya." But he warns that with only one location, it is difficult to determine how much the observed fluctuations influence sediment in a wider situation. Climate impacts in hurricanes instead of random differences in the trajectory of each hurricane.

Sullivan is still analyzing the data and hopes to link the sediment record to additional climatic fluctuations, such as El Niño. He also plans to compare this record with other nuclei that he has collected in locations throughout the Yucatan Peninsula. Some of these extend up to 8,000 years, but record storm events at a lower resolution.

"The overall potential of these studies and the important ideas they can provide are well established and point to a lot of exciting work in this field in the coming years," said Smerdon.