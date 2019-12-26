Hunting horns and horns to close January 1 in many areas of Wyoming

Loading...

(Wyoming Department of Game and Fish)

CASPER, Wyo. – Horn and horn hunting season expected to close on January 1 "for many sections of public lands, state lands and wildlife habitat management areas of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission across Wyoming. "

"The closures help protect big winter game by limiting stress so they can survive the coldest and snowiest months," said the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The collection of antlers or horns thrown by big game will be prohibited until April 30.

The ban will affect the following areas west of the Continental Division:

public lands, such as US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands

Land owned or administered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission (except the Great Divide Basin)

state lands

"The current shed timber regulations were authorized by the Wyoming legislature and adopted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in 2009 to minimize the growing disruption of big game in the winter and spring ranges by hunters." , said Scott Edberg, MP for the Department of Game and Fish. wildlife chief. "It is very important for the survival of our big game that they do not experience undue stress during the winter months."

Those with questions about specific closure information can contact the Game and Fish’s Green River, Pinedale, and Jackson regional offices.

"To report horn or horn pickup violations, contact the STOP Poaching Helpline at 1-877-943-3847 (1-877-WGFD-TIP) or the text keyword WGFD and a message to TIP411 (847-411), ”adds Game and Fish. "Violations can also be reported online on the Game and Fish website."