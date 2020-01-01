Hunters can start applying for licenses in Wyoming on January 2

Loading...

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming wildlife officials have announced plans to open hunting requests for six different species of big game and wild turkey in January.

The Wyoming Department of Game and Fish will open applications Thursday for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goats, Rocket-Miner reported Thursday.

The first deadline is January 31 for resident and non-resident spring turkey hunters and non-resident elk hunters, department officials said.

All requests must be submitted online.

Non-resident elk hunters now have until May 8 to modify or withdraw their application, but have yet to apply by the end of January, officials said.

Information on the indicative season for elk, deer and antelope would not be listed in the bid but should be available for moose, sheep and mountain goats, said officials from the department.

Hunters can reference 2019 rules and archery season dates on 2020 hunter planner for unlisted indicative seasons until information is finalized in April, officials said. .

Deadlines and additional information are available on the department planner.

